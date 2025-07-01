shore excursions
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Opens Bookings to Their First Beach Club

Royal Caribbean Opens Bookings to Their First Beach Club

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean is opening their first Beach Club in The Bahamas later this year and cruisers can now book a day pass to this new slice of paradise in Nassau.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island
The world’s largest swim-up bar will be located at the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

The Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will open on December 27, 2025 and is promising to be a one-of-a-kind escape that is only available to Royal Caribbean cruises in Nassau.

The Royal Beach Club is a short water taxi ride from the pier in Nassau to Paradise Island. The water taxi ride will be complimentary as well as all drinks and food at the Beach Club.

How much will it cost to visit the beach club?  A day pass starts at $169.99 for guests 21+ and $129.99 for guests 13+ (non-alcoholic drinks and dining). For those who are ages 4-12, it will be $109.99 with children three and under free.

What’s included at the all-inclusive Royal Beach Club Paradise Island?

The club will have two beaches, a family beach and a chill beach. The family beach will have games like jumbo Jenga, cornhole and paddle ball.

There will be three swimming pools, each one with a different vibe.

  • Family pool with a shallow end
  • Chill pool with tropical views
  • Party pool with a DJ at The Floating Flamingo

Royal Beach Club

Food and Drinks

All meals, cocktails, mocktails and soft drinks are included at the three beach grills and 10 bars.

The beach grills will have everything from grilled shrimp skewers, fire engine fritters, to the the crunchy fish sandwich.

Three of the 10 bars will be swim-up bars including the largest one in the world. The other seven bars will be beach bars.

Royal Beach Club Nassau

Amenities

  • Transportation (water taxi)
  • Towels
  • WiFi
  • Lockers
  • Beach games
  • Umbrellas and lounge chairs
  • Lively Caribbean entertainment

The Royal Beach Club will also have special amenities that will come at an extra cost. They include the Ultimate Family Cabana and cabanas on the beach and by the pool.

This is the first of two Royal Beach Clubs from Royal Caribbean. The second will open in Cozumel in 2027.

The two are part of Royal Caribbean’s six ultimate destinations that are promising to give Royal Caribbean cruisers true memory making vacations.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Opens Bookings to Their First Beach Club
Previous article
Cruise Ships Impacted by Cat. 1 Hurricane off Pacific Coast
Next article
Cruise Only Fares Now Include Drink Packages on Caribbean Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved