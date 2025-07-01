Royal Caribbean Opens Bookings to Their First Beach Club

Royal Caribbean is opening their first Beach Club in The Bahamas later this year and cruisers can now book a day pass to this new slice of paradise in Nassau.

The Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will open on December 27, 2025 and is promising to be a one-of-a-kind escape that is only available to Royal Caribbean cruises in Nassau.

The Royal Beach Club is a short water taxi ride from the pier in Nassau to Paradise Island. The water taxi ride will be complimentary as well as all drinks and food at the Beach Club.

How much will it cost to visit the beach club? A day pass starts at $169.99 for guests 21+ and $129.99 for guests 13+ (non-alcoholic drinks and dining). For those who are ages 4-12, it will be $109.99 with children three and under free.

What’s included at the all-inclusive Royal Beach Club Paradise Island?

The club will have two beaches, a family beach and a chill beach. The family beach will have games like jumbo Jenga, cornhole and paddle ball.

There will be three swimming pools, each one with a different vibe.

Family pool with a shallow end

Chill pool with tropical views

Party pool with a DJ at The Floating Flamingo

Food and Drinks

All meals, cocktails, mocktails and soft drinks are included at the three beach grills and 10 bars.

The beach grills will have everything from grilled shrimp skewers, fire engine fritters, to the the crunchy fish sandwich.

Three of the 10 bars will be swim-up bars including the largest one in the world. The other seven bars will be beach bars.

Amenities

Transportation (water taxi)

Towels

WiFi

Lockers

Beach games

Umbrellas and lounge chairs

Lively Caribbean entertainment

The Royal Beach Club will also have special amenities that will come at an extra cost. They include the Ultimate Family Cabana and cabanas on the beach and by the pool.

This is the first of two Royal Beach Clubs from Royal Caribbean. The second will open in Cozumel in 2027.

The two are part of Royal Caribbean’s six ultimate destinations that are promising to give Royal Caribbean cruisers true memory making vacations.