Cruise Only Fares Now Include Drink Packages on Caribbean Cruises

A cruise line is offering a special promotion where their “Cruise Only” fare will include free drink packages on cruises to the Caribbean.

From now through August 29, 2025, Costa Cruises is offering a complimentary beverage package upgrade on Caribbean cruises. For the price of a “Cruise Only” fare, guests can receive the “Cruise Plus Drinks” fare at no extra cost.

The cruise line’s “My Drinks” beverage packages includes a wide selection of fine wines, cocktails, beers, spirits, cappuccino, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, unlimited juices and soft drinks, plus two half-liter bottles of San Benedetto mineral water per cabin daily.

Costa’s Aperol Spritz Bar and Campari Bar are included in the package.

Costa Cruises will sail eight-day cruises to the Caribbean from December 2025 until March 26 on two cruise ships, Costa Fascinosa and Costa Pacifica. (View Best Prices on Costa)

Costa Pacifica will sail roundtrip from La Romana, calling at Catalina Island, Samana and Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic; Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico; and Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.

Costa Fascinosa will sail roundtrip from Santo Domingo, calling at Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Kitts, Catalina Island, and the British Virgin Islands’ Tortola.

Priscilla Reyes, head of sales for Costa Cruises North America, gave the following statement about this latest promotion:

“Nothing says Caribbean cruising like sipping a drink on deck surrounded by sun and sea, and by including a ‘My Drinks’ package every guest can elevate their experience. Guests can enjoy more for less with a dedicated beverage package upgrade, making it the perfect time to experience the tropical paradise of the Caribbean with Costa.”

In order to take advantage of this special deal from Costa Cruises, you will need to book your Caribbean cruise by August 29, 2025.

This deal is open to residents of North America. For complete terms and conditions, visit CostaCruises.com or contact your preferred travel professional.