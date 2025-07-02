Pool Noodle Pricing at Carnival’s New Celebration Key Sets off Debate

Some Carnival cruisers thought their eyes were deceiving them or that reported screen shots were fake after seeing a price of $20 for a pool noodle rental. But the future passengers weren’t shy in their comments about the pricing.

Carnival’s new private island will offer all kinds of rentals, so cruisers can enjoy their beach day however they would like. From cabana rentals to snorkel gear, pretty much anything you need on an island oasis is available.

But it was a very common and popular pool amenity that stirred the pot online this week.

The cost of a simple pool noodle has become a hot topic among Carnival cruise fans online, especially after screenshots of its price at Carnival’s new private island, Celebration Key, started circulating.

A $20 Noodle?

A Reddit user shared a screenshot from what appeared to be Carnival’s booking platform. The image showed an “All-Day Pool Noodle” at Celebration Key, priced at a surprising $19.99 per person.

“Has Carnival lost their minds?” the user questioned, clearly not thrilled with the price, while also stating that the screenshot was not fake, even though they wished it were.

They also pointed out other charges on the island, like water slides costing extra and the ship’s drink package not working there. For them, it was enough to make them consider just staying “on the ship and enjoy the pools there.”

Cruisers Chime in

The online post racked up over 200 comments with many fellow cruisers joining the debate with their own views on the pricing for the cruise line’s new private island.

A lot of people agreed with the original poster’s surprise, adding that pool noodles can be purchased for around $1 or $1.50 at most local stores.

One user noted that a pool noodle costs around “$.97 at Walmart,” arguing that since Carnival would reuse them, they should be free for guests.

The conversation also led to an overall discussion about extra charges in other areas as well.

Even on Carnival’s excursion page on its website, people have wasted no time in leaving reviews for the “All-Day Pool Noodle” with one comment stating, “They’ve lost their minds. These are $1 pool toys for rent for a day for $20??”.

Shifting Prices

Before you think that every passenger will have to pay $20 for a pool noodle on Celebration Key, remember that the cruise line is still sorting things out for the new destination, and prices will fluctuate.

Another user shared a different screenshot. This image showed the same “All-Day Pool Noodle” at Celebration Key, but this time, the price was listed as $10.99.

I should note that currently, on Carnival’s website, the price is slated at $10.99.

This difference in price made some wonder if prices change based on the cruise date, if it’s dynamic pricing, or if Carnival is adjusting its fees.

Finding Workarounds

Regardless of whether it’s $20 or $10.99, many commenters offered practical advice: bring your own.

Tips included grabbing inexpensive noodles from Dollar Tree or packing inflatable rings that can be deflated. Some even jokingly wondered if Carnival might eventually ban outside inflatables.

Beyond the specific cost of the noodle, the discussion extended to concerns about the overall trend of increasing fees in the cruise industry. For some, these additional costs put a damper on the booking experience.

At the same time, it’s all about supply and demand, and if people are willing to pay $20 for a pool noodle, then $20 the cost shall be. Although, I expect the price to be much lower in the future, so we’ll keep an eye on that.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, this discussion is not just about pool noodles, but an overall sentiment among cruise passengers as of late. While many are excited about the new Celebration Key destination, not everyone is thrilled with some of the extra costs that come with it.

But as I stated earlier, dynamic pricing tends to even out the pricing over time as the market sifts out what people actually want and are willing to pay for. Celebration Key is looking pretty incredible already, so I’ll focus on that and let the pricing sort itself out.