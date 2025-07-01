Carnival Cruise Line Is Switching Back to Coca-Cola Products

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they will once again partner with Coco-Cola and make them their preferred beverage partner in North America.

The change will bring Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Powerade, Topo Chico, fairlife and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, among others back to Carnival cruise ships.

Coca-Cola used to be served on Carnival cruise ships until November 2019 when the cruise line switched to Pepsi.

Carnival said that they expect the change to be fully implemented on their ships in North America by the end of September 2025.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Carnival Cruise Line and Coca-Cola are two iconic brands that celebrate fun, family, friendship, food and fabulous memories.

“We are excited to welcome back Coca-Cola’s diverse lineup of beverages which our guests love and which will enhance the food and beverage experience that is always part of a great cruise vacation on Carnival.

“Both our brands are built on bringing people together making The Coca-Cola Company and Carnival Cruise Line a perfect partnership.”

Dagmar Boggs, president, Foodservice & On-Premise, The Coca-Cola Company, North American Operating Unit, added:

“We’re thrilled to be back on board with Carnival, literally! From an ice-cold Coca-Cola with lunch, a Topo Chico by the pool, or a Powerade after exploring a destination, we’ll have the perfect drink for every moment of the journey. This partnership is all about enhancing the guest experience, and we’re thrilled to offer a beverage lineup as diverse and exciting as the adventures Carnival guests embark on.”

Carnival Cruise Line currently offers cruises from 13 ports in North America, more than any other cruise line.