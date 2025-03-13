Cruise Ship Will Overnight in 17 Ports on One Cruise From Miami

A cruise ship will overnight in 17 ports of call on a unique cruise that will set sail from Miami in January 2028.

Silversea, a ultra-luxury cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group, has announced a 132-day cruise that will depart from Miami, Florida on January 5, 2028 and end in Nice, France.

This voyage on Silver Shadow will visit 58 ports in 29 countries with 17 of the ports being overnight calls. It will also have 59 sea days. All guests will enjoy personalized butler service and one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios in the industry.

The cruise will visit the Caribbean, South America, Africa, the Middle East and end in Europe. There will be opportunities to visit over 30 UNESCO World Heritage Sites during the four month cruise.

The cruise line will also have a series of curated events and optional overland tours so guests can make the most of their cruise.

The voyage will be broken up into the following nine segments:

Anthem of the Tropics: Miami to Cartagena

Reign of the Rainforest: Cartagena to Valparaiso

Lands of Fire and Ice: Valparaiso to Buenos Aires

Beat of the Tradition: Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro

Sands of Time: Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town

Nature in Verse: Cape Town to the Middle East

Tales of Spice and Silk: 10 days exploring the Arabian Peninsula

Ancient Realm: Africa and Arabia, from Luxor to Petra

Echoes of the Empires: Off-the-beaten paths in the Mediterranean

A map of the 132-day world cruise on Silversea in 2028 can be seen below.

Cruise fares start at $74,900 per person and include the following amenities:

Business class airfare

Private transfers from your home to the airport

Bon voyage reception and pre-cruise hotel

Silver Shore Baggage Valet

Unlimited premium WiFi

One shore excursion in every port

$500 in credit per person to spend on the ship

Exclusive World Cruise events

Special gifts

Laundry service

Medical service

Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea, gave the following statement:

“Our 2028 World Cruise, An Ode to the Moment, is designed to slow time, offering deeper exploration of each destination. With our unrivaled destination expertise, we guide guests to both iconic landmarks and hidden gems, ensuring they experience the world at its finest.

Exclusive events, special access, and optional overland tours create once-in-a-lifetime moments unique to Silversea’s World Cruises.”

This 132-day World Cruise from Silversea is now open for bookings. For more details, contact your preferred travel professional or visit Silverea.com.

The cruise departs from Miami, Florida on January 5, 2028 and ends in Nice, France on May 16, 2028.