Cruise Ships to Alaska Might Skip Canadian Ports If Waiver Is Approved

By J. Souza
Cruise News

Cruise passengers taking an Alaskan sailing could see a change in their future itineraries if a proposed change gets approved.  On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan hinted at a big change during a radio interview on 650-KENI: cruise ships could skip their usual Canadian port stops, which are actually required by law.

cruise ships in Juneau Alaska

The Proposed Change: Bypassing Canadian Ports

Right now, if you’re sailing from Seattle or San Francisco to Alaska, federal law—the Passenger Vessel Services Act—says your ship has to dock in Canada along the way, usually in places like Vancouver or Victoria.

It’s an old and antiquated rule (passed in 1886) that has annoyed cruise passengers for decades now, but Sullivan’s pushing to finally do away with it or at least make an exception.

Why? A brewing trade spat between Canada and the U.S. has America’s neighbor to the north threatening tolls on trucks heading to Alaska, and with costs rising, Alaska’s fighting to keep its tourism season afloat.

Senator Sullivan is proposing to create an exception to the Passenger Vessel Services Act to allow cruise ships traveling between U.S. ports and Alaska to bypass mandatory stops at Canadian ports.

For passengers, that could mean an Alaskan sailing that only stops at U.S. ports.

By bypassing Vancouver and Victoria ports in Canada, cruise ships out of Seattle could head directly to Alaska, the intended destination.  On the positive side, this would save time and travel costs for cruise lines as well.

best cruise lines for alaska

The Law Has Been Bypassed Before

And this wouldn’t be the first time an exception to the Passenger Vessels Act has been made.  It’s happened back in 2021, when COVID shut Canadian ports, the U.S. let ships bypass them, and passengers still got to visit America’s Last Frontier.

Jillian Simpson, president of the Alaska Travel Industry Association, calls it an “effective tool” that kept the season alive then and could again now. “It worked during the pandemic,” she said, “and it could help us dodge this economic mess.”

But it’s not all smooth sailing. Canadians make up about 10% of Alaska’s visitors, and many start their trips in Vancouver. Simpson’s already hearing from tour operators about cancellations and people afraid of rising tensions and costs.

“We’ve seen some drop-offs,” she admitted, “especially from Canadian passengers.” Meanwhile, early bookings for what was supposed to be a blockbuster summer are slowing down a little, with February numbers taking a hit.

Crown Princess at the cruise terminal in Haines Alaska
Crown Princess in Haines, Alaska. ID 325825487 | Cruise © Drewrawcliffe | Dreamstime.com

What This Means for Cruise Passengers

For the average cruiser, this could go either way. Skipping Canada might mean lower fares or more time in Alaska—think extra days kayaking in Juneau or exploring Skagway. But it could mean some short-term confusion and logistical juggling, with cruise lines trying to rethink routes and schedules.

By skipping a stop in Canada, cruise passengers would likely be able to have another port of call in Alaska.

But if Canada’s ports get cut out, those destinations like Victoria could really take an economic hit. “Our biggest worry is how this uncertainty affects people still booking,” Simpson said. “They just want to know what they’re signing up for.”

So, as Alaska waits to see if Sullivan’s plan will be approved or not, passengers are left to wait as well.  One thing is for sure, opinions on this will be all over the map. 

About 1.68 million cruise passengers visited Alaska last year, and the region has become one of the most popular cruise destinations in the world.

J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
