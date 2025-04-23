Holland America Cruise Ship Returns to Service After Major Enhancements

A Holland America Line cruise ship returned to service this past weekend after receiving major enhancements during a recent dry dock.

Oosterdam spent two weeks in dry dock in The Bahamas and many of the public spaces on board renovated. The casino was expanded and a new Effy jewelry retail space was added.

Other public areas that received new furniture and additional significant upgrades were the Crow’s Nest, Greenhouse Spa & Salon, Photo Gallery and Photo Studio, and the suite-exclusive Neptune Lounge.

Rolling Stone Lounge was fully upgraded with an enhanced bar and new carpet, furnishings, LED lighting and flooring, offering a refreshed and vibrant atmosphere.

Casino

The former Gallery Bar is now part of the casino floor, featuring 34 new slot machines and a digital table game. This expansion offers more space for guests to move comfortably and enjoy more gaming options in an improved environment.

Neptune Lounge

The Neptune Lounge, an exclusive area for guests staying in suites. it received new carpet, drapes and light fixtures, along with stylish dining and lounge furniture.

The catering area has been renovated to offer a more streamlined look, and a new concierge desk enhances the welcoming experience.

Crow’s Nest

Guests will enjoy a refreshed Arts Studio where creativity can be unleashed at arts-and-crafts classes; a dedicated Games Room area for connecting with family and friends over various board and tabletop games; and a cozy Puzzle Area for those who wish to spend their cruise working on intricate puzzles.

Greenhouse Spa & Salon

The spa on Oosterdam now features a new co-ed sauna and a new couple’s massage therapy room.

The Thermal Suite was rebuilt with a new Laconium thermal room, steam room and experiential rain shower. The Relaxation Lounge was also refreshed with a new beverage counter.

Effy Lounge and Retail Shop

The new Effy Lounge and Retail Shop replaced the small movie theater that was on the ship.

The shop itself mirrors the look and feel of Effy’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Modern touches provide a refined ambiance for guests to browse the various display cases filled with exquisitely crafted fine jewelry.

Photo Studio

The refurbished Photo Gallery now includes display areas and a facial recognition digital photo system for guests to view their photos through their account.

This area also received new lighting, carpet and signage.

Oosterdam is currently on a Transatlantic cruise that will end in Barcelona on May 3, 2025. The ship will spend the summer sailing in the Mediterranean before heading back to Ft. Lauderdale in November.