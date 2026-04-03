Cruise Lines Change Itineraries Due to Landslide Risks in Alaska

Cruise lines are making changes to itineraries for cruises to Alaska this summer due to landslide risks in the area.

Cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages, and Holland America Line, will not have ships visiting Tracy Arm Fjord this summer. Current guidance due to landslide fears have cruise lines moving away from the area as an abundance of caution.

Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line, is sailing their first season to Alaska this year and the visit to Tracy Arm Fjord will be replaced with Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Carnival Cruise Line is also making changes and sent the following statement about them to Cruise Fever:

“After closely monitoring geological conditions in the area, Carnival has determined that the Endicott Arm Fjord is the best option for our summer itineraries in Alaska in lieu of Tracy Arm Fjord. Guests will be offered comparable shore excursions and experiences.”

Holland America Line is also replacing Tracy Arm Fjord with Endicott Arm. They sent us the following statement about the itinerary changes:

“We’ve informed affected guests of our decision to replace Tracy Arm with scenic cruising in Endicott Arm this season due to ongoing ice and geological conditions. Endicott Arm offers an impressive experience featuring stunning fjord scenery, wilderness sightings and close-up views of the actively calving Dawes Glacier.”

A visit to Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier offers the following experiences:

Iconic glacier cruising

Up close glacier views

Ice calving and other natural experiences

Wildlife viewing opportunities in the fjord

Immersive scenery

Cruise Fever has reached out to other cruise lines about changes and will update this article when we hear back from them.