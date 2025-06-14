Cruise Line Offering 28 Double Overnight Port Visits

Do you want to stay longer in port when you take a cruise? One cruise line is making that happen with the ship staying up to two consecutive nights in port.

Azamara Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is offering 28 double overnight port visits to cruises in the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

The cruise line offers 246 exclusive nighttime excursions so cruisers can make the most of their extra time in port.

Double Overnight Visits

A sample of double over night port stops include the following:

Bermuda & Caribbean Cruise – Double overnight in Hamilton Bermuda where travelers can book a sunset cruise and sample libations prepared with the island’s national rum cocktail.

Spain Cruise: Valencia, Malaga & Seville – Double overnight in Seville, Spain where guests can treat themselves to a Flamenco Evening at the legendary Tablao El Arenal and witness the expressive and evocative artistry of this renown dance.

Southeast Asia Cruise: Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City & Hong Kong – Double overnight in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and ride in an open-air Jeep, sample local culinary delights and get a feel for how the locals live and play by night.

Night Tours

Azamara Cruises has partnered with local guides to offer an evolving collection of night tours that reveal the after-hours spirit of each destination.

They include an enchanting evening at the Can Vivot palace in Palma Mallorca, a sunset stroll through the Old Town in Dubrovnik, and a nightlight adventure in Singapore.

Stories Under the Stars

This new program for cruises that are nine nights and longer invites guest onto the pool deck for an atmospheric evening of regional myths, folklore, and storytelling led by one of Azamara Cruises’ 250+ Destination Speakers.

No reservations required. Guests will walk in, settle into a cozy lounge chair with a blanket, and let the stories transport them.

This is in addition to AzAmazing Evenings that bring destinations to life through exclusive, one-of-a-kind performances.