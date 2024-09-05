Cruise Line Now Including Tips in Pricing, Removes Two Other Amenities

Cruise pricing can be tricky sometimes. It’s been a bit more simplified thanks to a new transparency law in California that requires companies to include taxes and fees in their advertised prices.

But even with taxes and fees included, there are often many other amenities that are not included. And unless you’re sailing with an all-inclusive cruise line, these costs can sneak up on you.

Oceania Cruises, known for its luxurious small-ship cruises, has just announced that gratuities will now be included in its “Your World Included” packages.

Currently, gratuities with the cruise line are set at $18 and up to $23 per day, per cabin, with the higher recommended price being set for the higher cabin categories.

This move also transitions away from the “simply MORE” pricing package.

But two other amenities are also being excluded from the listed price with Oceania. The complimentary beverage package and shore excursion credit will not be included in the pricing for “Your World Included”.

President of Oceania Cruises, Frank Del Rio, said that the move was based on cruise passenger comments.

“Oceania Cruises’ promise to show our guests Your World, Your Way has been at the heart of our business since we launched more than 20 years ago. The change has come following feedback from guests, highlighting that they would prefer that we include amenities valued by all versus amenities valued by some,” he stated.

So what else is included in the new “Your World Included” pricing?

The package includes crew gratuities, specialty dining, sodas and juices, specialty coffees and teas, still and sparkling water, unlimited Wi-Fi, laundry services, group fitness classes, and fruit smoothies and gelato, just to name a few.

When does the change go into effect?

The new “Your World Included” package will apply to all new bookings made after October 1, 2024, for sailings departing on or after January 1, 2025. Guests who book before October 1 will continue to receive the “simply MORE” package.

Frank Del Rio believes the new changes are exactly what the cruise line’s clientele have been wanting.

“Not surprisingly, our guests place the greatest value on our core inclusions such as free specialty dining and free Wi-Fi; including gratuities creates the richest possible array of amenities and benefits for our guests globally,” Del Rio added.