Carnival Reveals New Cruises Out of Tampa and Mobile for 2026/2027

Carnival Cruise Line announced new sailings out of Tampa, Florida and Mobile, Alabama today.

The cruise itineraries for 2026 and 2027 sail out of these two smaller ports to destinations like the Bahamas, Caribbean, and the Panama Canal.

Here is the lineup of cruises revealed today:

Cruises Sailing Out of Tampa and Mobile in 2026/27

Tampa, Florida



Carnival Paradise:

Year-round sailings: This ship will be based in Tampa year-round, offering a variety of itineraries.

Western Caribbean cruises: These 4-day cruises will visit popular destinations like Cozumel, Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Grand Cayman.

Bahamas cruises: These cruises range from 4 to 6 days and will include stops at Celebration Key, Princess Cays, and Nassau.

Carnival Legend:

Seasonal sailings: This ship will sail seasonally from November 2026 to March 2027.

Western Caribbean and Bahamas cruises: These itineraries offer a mix of Western Caribbean and Bahamas destinations, including Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize, Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Mahogany Bay, Celebration Key, Half Moon Cay, and Nassau.

Panama Canal cruises: These 8-day cruises will include stops in Limon, Costa Rica; Grand Cayman; and Colon, Panama. Shore excursions to tour the Panama Canal are available.

Carnival Journeys cruise: This 13-day cruise will visit Aruba, Curacao, Amber Cove, and Colon.

Mobile, Alabama



Carnival Spirit:

Seasonal sailings: This ship will sail seasonally from October 2026 to March 2027.

Bahamas cruises: These cruises range from 6 to 8 days and will include stops at Celebration Key, Nassau, Bimini, Princess Cays, Key West, and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Journeys cruise: This 16-day one-way cruise will depart Seattle on October 8, 2026, and visit Cabo San Lucas, Puntarenas, Costa Rica, and Cartagena, Colombia.

Carnival has a strong presence at both cruise ports and has been sailing out of Tampa year-round for 30 years.

In a statement president of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy, said “As America’s cruise line, we continue to sail from more U.S. homeports than any other line and our 2026/27 offerings from Tampa and Mobile are great examples of that commitment to provide our guests with the convenience of sailing from homeports that are a short drive away.”