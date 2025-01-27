Cruise Line Now Accepts Bitcoin and Crypto to Pay for Cruises

SeaDream Yacht Club became the first cruise line to accept Bitcoin and over 200 different cryptocurrencies to pay for any of the cruise line’s sailings.

SeaDream is now the first cruise line to completely embrace crypto. A few months ago, Virgin Voyages announced that they would accept Bitcoin, but only for their annual pass and not regular cruises.

SeaDream is using Coinbase Commerce so the payments will be secure, reliable, and an efficient payment system.

The cruise line is going to implement digital payments on their website and this is expected to be fully integrated into their booking system in the next few weeks.

In addition to using Bitcoin and other cryptos for cruises, the cruise line will also accept digital currencies as payment for full-yacht charters.

They are not only the first cruise line, but they are also the first major travel company to accept cryptocurrency.

Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club, gave the following statement:

“SeaDream has always been an innovator, setting new standards in luxury travel. By accepting cryptocurrency, we are embracing a payment solution that is increasingly sought after by our guests.”

He went on to say that the use of cryptocurrencies for their cruises adds to the convenience and flexibility of our discerning charter guests, eliminating currency exchange challenges and enabling seamless transactions.