Port Canaveral Is Getting Another Mega Cruise Ship

MSC Cruises and Port Canaveral have announced a long term partnership that will see the cruise line’s fourth World class ship sailing from the port.

MSC’s fourth and currently unnamed World class ship will homeport at Port Canaveral for the 2027-2028 season and offer cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

The 215,000 gross ton mega ship will be the latest brand-new ship to homeport in Central Florida.

In addition to the news of this World class ship going to Port Canaveral, MSC is moving MSC Grandiosa to the port for the 2026-2027 winter season.

MSC Seashore will continue to sail from Port Canaveral offering three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas.

Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, gave the following statement:

“We are excited to have MSC Cruises expand their presence at Port Canaveral with the arrival of MSC Grandiosa and the deployment of their fourth World Class ship to homeport with us.

“The addition of these exceptional ships to our homeported fleet will add even more sailing options from Central Florida and reaffirm the cruise industry’s confidence in our ability to consistently deliver a world-class guest experience.”

Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, added:

“Our commitment to Port Canaveral is stronger than ever, thanks to the incredible support from our partners there and the growing demand from our guests who love the port’s convenient location.

“Having ships dedicated to offering both short and seven-night cruises year-round will ensure we have the right options available no matter when someone wants to sail. We’re especially excited to bring a World Class ship to Port Canaveral, continuing our long-standing pledge to deploy our most modern and innovative ships in the Caribbean market.”

MSC Cruises’ World class ships are currently the third largest class of cruise ships in the world.

The ship will be a sister ship to MSC World America that will begin sailing from Miami in April 2025. The ship has the following features: