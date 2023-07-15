Cruise Line Named Best for Ocean and River Cruises

28 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Viking was named the Best Cruise Line for both ocean, river, and expedition cruises in the 2023 World’s Best Awards by the readers of Travel + Leisure.

Viking is also rated at the top of its categories for oceans, rivers and expeditions by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. No other cruise line has ever received these same honors by both publications at the same time.

“Thank you to the readers of Travel + Leisure for voting us to the top in these awards. We are proud to be named the best across our categories and particularly pleased to be #1 in our first year of operating expeditions,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are a bit different at Viking, which is why our guests can always expect elegant small ships, with no children, no casinos and no nickel and diming. For more than 25 years we have been dedicated to creating experiences for thinking people. And, we are already searching for better. Onwards.”

Viking is one of the world’s fastest growing cruise lines welcoming 17 new ships to its fleet—including eight new award-winning Viking Longships on the rivers of Europe; new vessels on the Mekong, Nile and Mississippi rivers; four new, identical ocean ships; and two Polar Class expedition vessels since 2020.

Viking, the thinking man’s cruise, has received more than 250 awards in their 25 year history.