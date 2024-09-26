Cruise Line Bringing Back Season Pass Due to Popular Demand

Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line, is bringing back their season pass for 2025 due to popular demand.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

When Virgin first announced season passes for 2024, they were so popular they sold out in days. The season passes allow you to stay on a Virgin ship for 24-40 straight nights and include a ton of extra perks.

The cruise line is expanding their Summer Season Pass for 2025 to wherever their cruise ships are sailing to. This includes the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

The passes will range from 24-40 nights in length and start at $14,999 for two guests (Sailors). This is a savings of 20%.

Included with the Summer Seas Passes are the following perks:

Central Sea Terrace cabin

Welcome bubbles

Premium WiFi

Two specialty coffees each day

Laundry service

Early access booking

Pre-Voyage and onboard support

In addition, the first 25 Sailors booked will receive access to Richard’s Rooftop. Richard’s Rooftop is an exclusive area in the front of the ship for guests staying in Rockstar suites.

There is also a daily complimentary happy hour here and it’s generally the quietest and most relaxing place on the ship.

Virgin’s Summer Season Pass is available on Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady.

Scarlet Lady will be offering roundtrip sailings from Barcelona and Portsmouth.

Valiant Lady will homeport in Miami offering cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Resilient Lady will offer cruises from Athens that visit both Greece and Croatia.