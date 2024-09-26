Cruise Line Bringing Back Season Pass Due to Popular Demand

Cruise NewsCruise Line Bringing Back Season Pass Due to Popular Demand

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line, is bringing back their season pass for 2025 due to popular demand.

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady cruise ship

When Virgin first announced season passes for 2024, they were so popular they sold out in days. The season passes allow you to stay on a Virgin ship for 24-40 straight nights and include a ton of extra perks.

The cruise line is expanding their Summer Season Pass for 2025 to wherever their cruise ships are sailing to. This includes the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

The passes will range from 24-40 nights in length and start at $14,999 for two guests (Sailors). This is a savings of 20%.

Included with the Summer Seas Passes are the following perks:

  • Central Sea Terrace cabin
  • Welcome bubbles
  • Premium WiFi
  • Two specialty coffees each day
  • Laundry service
  • Early access booking
  • Pre-Voyage and onboard support

In addition, the first 25 Sailors booked will receive access to Richard’s Rooftop. Richard’s Rooftop is an exclusive area in the front of the ship for guests staying in Rockstar suites.

There is also a daily complimentary happy hour here and it’s generally the quietest and most relaxing place on the ship.

Virgin’s Summer Season Pass is available on Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady.

Scarlet Lady will be offering roundtrip sailings from Barcelona and Portsmouth.

Valiant Lady will homeport in Miami offering cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Resilient Lady will offer cruises from Athens that visit both Greece and Croatia.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
