Four Seasons Announces New Cruises to the Caribbean in 2026

Four Seasons Yachts has announced nine new cruises that will visit the Caribbean and The Bahamas in 2026-2027. The cruises will range from five- to 14-nights in length.

These nine new cruises from Miami on Four Seasons will sail between November 19, 2026 and January 31, 2027. Three of the sailings will be five-night cruises to The Bahamas with each one visiting Exuma Sound.

On marina days, the full prowess of Four Seasons I comes into play, offering guests direct access to the sea.

The ship will have access to areas that larger ships cannot visit.

Tim Littley, Vice President of Itinerary Planning at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, said:

“All of these carefully crafted voyages combine yacht-only harbors and off-the-radar treasures with exclusive access to authentic local experiences. Whether enjoying festive season voyages amidst idyllic island backdrops or starting the new year in grand style travelling through stunning tropical landscapes beloved by the yachting set, our personalized journeys provide unique perspectives on the world.”

These newly announced cruises bring the total number of voyages in the ship’s inaugural year to 32.

Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons, added:

“Building from the excitement and interest of our initial Mediterranean and Caribbean journeys, we are thrilled to unveil the final set of exceptional voyages for Four Seasons Yachts inaugural year.

“The festive season is an important and special time for leisure travelers and our loyal guests, and we look forward to introducing a new luxury experience to explore the best of the Caribbean and Bahamas while spending the holidays with Four Seasons.”

Four Seasons Yachts will debut in January 2026 with their first vessel, Four Seasons I.

The yacht will have 95 residential-style suites and is promising to redefine luxury cruises.