Cruise Line Adds Longer Cruises to Alaska in 2024

Holland America Line, a premium award winning cruise line, has added longer cruises to Alaska in 2024 including a new four week cruise that visits the Arctic Circle.



In addition to the longer cruises to Alaska, Holland America Line offers more sailings to Glacier Bay than anyone else. The new cruises offered by the cruise line include more longer two week voyages and 117 seven night cruises to Alaska.

The 28 night cruise, Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice, will visit the Arctic Circle and also visit 12 ports in Alaska. The cruise will depart on Westerdam on June 9, 2024 from Seattle and will be a first-of-its-kind itinerary for the cruise line.

From April through September 2024, guests can embark on Holland America Line’s cruises to Alaska aboard the following cruise ships: Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam.

Holland America Line’s 2024 cruises are now open for booking, and 2024 Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland expedition to Denali and the Yukon, are scheduled to be available in February.

“Holland America Line is proud of our rich history of bringing the best service at sea to Alaska, and we’re excited to reveal details of our 2024 season including a new monthlong Arctic Circle itinerary that is the most immersive we’ve ever offered in this region,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “With six ships serving Alaska and the only cruise line with owned land operations in Denali and the Yukon, no one does Alaska better than Holland America Line.”

For a limited time, when you book an Alaska 2024 cruise with the Have It All premium package, you will receive a free bonus upgrade to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi, as well as free prepaid Crew Appreciation.

The standard Have it All package also includes amenities of shore excursions and specialty dining along with the Signature Beverage and Surf Wi-Fi packages.

Holland America Line has been voted the Best Cruise Line to Alaska in numerous awards over the past several years.