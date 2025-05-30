Cruise Line Adding VIP Section to Older Ship

MSC Cruises has announced a major renovation to one of their older cruise ships that includes the addition of an MSC Yacht Club.

MSC Yacht Club offers a VIP cruise experience in an exclusive ‘ship within a ship’ concept. MSC is adding this experience to MSC Magnifica during an extensive dry dock later this year.

Guests booking the MSC Yacht Club benefit from an exclusive, all-inclusive experience that features the following perks:

4-hour butler and concierge service

Elegant and spacious suites

Access to an oasis of private facilities including an exclusive restaurant and lounge

Private sundeck with a pool

Grill restaurant and bar

The Yacht Club will feature 63 suites in five different categories. They will range from balcony suites to the Royal Suite that can accommodate up to six guests.

All suites will be thoughtfully designed and include bathrooms with marble finishings, premium bespoke embroidered towels, a Nespresso coffee machine and a complimentary minibar, plus 24-hour room service.

In addition to the new Yacht Club, the cruise ship will also receive a fully upgraded MSC Aurea Spa and a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center.

MSC Magnifica will sail MSC’s world cruise in 2027 and it will make the first time than an MSC cruise ship with a Yacht Club will offer this cruise. It will be a 127-day epic journey that visits five continents, 45 ports and 25 countries.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises gave the following statement:

“The MSC Yacht Club is one of our most highly regarded products, loved by guests for its outstanding level of service, elegant spaces and exclusive facilities, so we are proud to be bringing this to MSC Magnifica.

“The extensive remodeling is the largest we’ve undertaken in the last ten years and underlines our commitment to offer our guests the best possible guest experience across our entire fleet.”