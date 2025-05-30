shore excursions
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adding VIP Section to Older Ship

Cruise Line Adding VIP Section to Older Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has announced a major renovation to one of their older cruise ships that includes the addition of an MSC Yacht Club.

MSC Magnifica cruise ship

MSC Yacht Club offers a VIP cruise experience in an exclusive ‘ship within a ship’ concept. MSC is adding this experience to MSC Magnifica during an extensive dry dock later this year.

Guests booking the MSC Yacht Club benefit from an exclusive, all-inclusive experience that features the following perks:

  • 4-hour butler and concierge service
  • Elegant and spacious suites
  • Access to an oasis of private facilities including an exclusive restaurant and lounge
  • Private sundeck with a pool
  • Grill restaurant and bar
MSC Yacht Club
MSC Yacht Club Sundeck & Pool

The Yacht Club will feature 63 suites in five different categories. They will range from balcony suites to the Royal Suite that can accommodate up to six guests.

All suites will be thoughtfully designed and include bathrooms with marble finishings, premium bespoke embroidered towels, a Nespresso coffee machine and a complimentary minibar, plus 24-hour room service.

In addition to the new Yacht Club, the cruise ship will also receive a fully upgraded MSC Aurea Spa and a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center.

MSC Magnifica will sail MSC’s world cruise in 2027 and it will make the first time than an MSC cruise ship with a Yacht Club will offer this cruise. It will be a 127-day epic journey that visits five continents, 45 ports and 25 countries.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises gave the following statement:

“The MSC Yacht Club is one of our most highly regarded products, loved by guests for its outstanding level of service, elegant spaces and exclusive facilities, so we are proud to be bringing this to MSC Magnifica.

“The extensive remodeling is the largest we’ve undertaken in the last ten years and underlines our commitment to offer our guests the best possible guest experience across our entire fleet.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adding VIP Section to Older Ship
Previous article
Celebrity Cruises Reveals Massive $250 Million Upgrades Coming to Solstice-Class Ships
Next article
I Saved $1,000 Off a Hotel Thanks to My Royal Caribbean Status

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved