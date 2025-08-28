shore excursions
Cruise NewsCLIA Files Lawsuit Against Hawaii Over 'Unconstitutional Fee'

CLIA Files Lawsuit Against Hawaii Over ‘Unconstitutional Fee’

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

CLIA, Cruise Lines International Association, has filed a lawsuit against the State of Hawaii due to the new ‘Green Tax’ that is scheduled to be implemented next year.

Pride of America Norwegian Cruise Line Hawaii

The fee will extend Hawaii’s 11% transient accommodations tax to cruise ships. CLIA said that the tax being added to cruise ships is unconstitutional and filed a lawsuit yesterday. The lawsuit can be read in full here.

The law also allows counties to collect an additional 3% surcharge bringing the total imposition to 14% of prorated fees.

CLIA sent the following statement to Cruise Fever about the lawsuit:

“The cruise industry, together with local businesses reliant on its economic contributions, opposes the extension of Hawaii’s Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) to cruise ship passengers. We believe the extension violates both the U.S. Constitution and federal law, while imposing an additional financial burden on passengers already subject to substantial fees and taxes.

“Such a policy risks undermining a critical sector of Hawaii’s economy without justification. That’s why we are pursuing all appropriate means to make sure that doesn’t happen, including filing suit yesterday in the United States District Court for the District of Hawaii.

“The economic significance of cruise tourism to Hawaii is undeniable. Small businesses reap significant benefits from cruise tourism and cruise line shoreside activities, which generated $639 million in total economic impact, including $116 million in tax revenues, and supported 3,000 local jobs and $215 million in wages in 2023, according to an analysis by Tourism Economics / Oxford Economics.

“These figures reflect a vibrant partnership that sustains communities across the islands. Extending the TAT to cruise passengers threatens to deter visitors whose spending fuels this economic engine, risking job losses and eroding the financial stability of businesses dependent on tourism.

“The cruise industry values its longstanding relationship with Hawaii and is committed to working collaboratively with state officials to develop a fair and legally sound framework that promotes sustainable economic growth.

“We urge policymakers to reconsider this proposal, which could disproportionately harm the very communities that rely on cruise tourism’s contributions. A balanced approach, grounded in mutual cooperation, will better serve Hawaii’s economic interests and preserve the livelihoods of its residents.”

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCLIA Files Lawsuit Against Hawaii Over 'Unconstitutional Fee'
Previous article
Port Canaveral’s “Elephant in the Room” Is the Result of a Booming Cruise Industry

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved