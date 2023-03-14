Celebrity Cruises the Latest Cruise Line to Add Pickleball

Celebrity Cruises is the latest cruise line to add the fastest growing sport, Pickleball, to nine of their cruise ships.



This complimentary activity is open to players of all skill levels. There will be open times to play as well as organized events and tournaments led by the cruise ship’s activities team.

Celebrity cruise ships will have separate times for adults to play and for families (ages six and up). Guests can bring their own equipment from home or use the ship’s paddles and balls.

“We are so excited to offer this social, fun and trending activity to both new and seasoned cruisers alike, whether traveling solo, as a couple, or as a group,” said Keith Lane, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Celebrity Cruises. “And, imagine playing on the ship’s top deck with views of some of the world’s most amazing places all around you. What an experience!”

The nine Celebrity Cruises’ ships now offering pickleball include:

Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Constellation

Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Equinox

Celebrity Infinity

Celebrity Millennium

Celebrity Solstice

Celebrity Summit

Court locations vary by cruise ship. On Edge class ships Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex, pickleball is played at the lush and roomy Rooftop Garden.

On Solstice class ships including Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Solstice, pickleball will be offered on the Sports Deck (Deck 15).

On Millennium class ships Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit, players can head to the Sports Court (Deck 12).