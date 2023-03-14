Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises the Latest Cruise Line to Add Pickleball

Celebrity Cruises the Latest Cruise Line to Add Pickleball

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Celebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises is the latest cruise line to add the fastest growing sport, Pickleball, to nine of their cruise ships.

This complimentary activity is open to players of all skill levels. There will be open times to play as well as organized events and tournaments led by the cruise ship’s activities team.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Celebrity cruise ships will have separate times for adults to play and for families (ages six and up). Guests can bring their own equipment from home or use the ship’s paddles and balls.

Sponsored Links

“We are so excited to offer this social, fun and trending activity to both new and seasoned cruisers alike, whether traveling solo, as a couple, or as a group,” said Keith Lane, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Celebrity Cruises. “And, imagine playing on the ship’s top deck with views of some of the world’s most amazing places all around you. What an experience!”

The nine Celebrity Cruises’ ships now offering pickleball include:

  • Celebrity Beyond
  • Celebrity Apex
  • Celebrity Constellation
  • Celebrity Eclipse
  • Celebrity Equinox
  • Celebrity Infinity
  • Celebrity Millennium
  • Celebrity Solstice
  • Celebrity Summit

Court locations vary by cruise ship. On Edge class ships Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex, pickleball is played at the lush and roomy Rooftop Garden.

On Solstice class ships including Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Solstice, pickleball will be offered on the Sports Deck (Deck 15).

On Millennium class ships Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit, players can head to the Sports Court (Deck 12).

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises the Latest Cruise Line to Add Pickleball
Previous article
10 Things You’re Not Supposed to Wear on a Cruise
Next article
Cruise Line Rolling Out Vegan Menu

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,230FollowersFollow
8,474FollowersFollow
61,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share