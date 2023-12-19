Carnival’s Newest Cruise Ship Arriving in the U.S. for the First Time Tomorrow

175 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, will arrive in the U.S. for the first time tomorrow when the vessel arrives in Galveston, Texas. It will be the first cruise ship to sail from Texas with a roller coaster.



Carnival Jubilee is Carnival’s third and final Excel class ship. Carnival Cruise Line recently took delivery of the new ship, and after crossing the Atlantic and making a stop in Nassau, the vessel is scheduled to arrive in Galveston in the morning.

The Port of Galveston has invited the public to welcome the ship with signs and banners from 8:00am until 9:00am tomorrow morning at Piers 20-21. Tugboats will shoot water cannons welcoming the new ship to the port.

Carnival Jubilee will sail her maiden cruise on December 23, 2023. This week long cruise to the Western Caribbean will stop in Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel. The cruise will also have three sea days.

Carnival Jubilee is a sister ship to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. The ships share many of the same features, including a roller coaster on the top deck and they are all powered by LNG.

New Features on Carnival Jubilee

However, Carnival Jubilee is introducing two new zones, Currents and The Shores, that are not found on her sister ships.

Currents is located on Decks 6 and 7 and will transport guests into mesmerizing underwater worlds, both realistic and fantastical, in a space that changes from day to night and throughout the cruise. This area will have dining and drink venues that include Emeril’s Bistro 717, The Golden Mermaid, and Inks, Ph.D.

On Deck 8, The Shores is the place where the ocean meets land, a zone that’s inspired by the ways people enjoy the seaside including piers, boardwalks and beaches. It has a three-deck-high fish school art installation that rises from Deck 6 all the way to Deck 8 to bring guests up from the Currents below to the surface.

Other Features Found on Carnival Jubilee

Grand Central is the heart of the cruise ship with Piano Bar 88, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Cloud 9 Fitness Center, Cherry on Top, Bonsai Sushi and Teppanyaki, a variety of shopping venues.

The Ultimate Playground has BOLT, an 800-foot long roller coaster on the top deck. This area also has a waterpark, mini-golf course, a basketball court, and a ropes course.

Summer’s Landing in the aft of the ship has everything from a pool to Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse.

The main pool area on Carnival Jubilee, the Lido Deck, has a two-story RedFrog Tiki Bar along with a wide variety of dining options. They include Guy’s Burger Joint, Street Eats, the Lido Marketplace (buffet), and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken.

Kids Clubs

Carnival Jubilee has an expanded Space Cruisers Program through the cruise line’s partnership with Kennedy Space Center. Young cruisers will be able to take the help of a space capsule through an LED screen that shows NASA space imagery.

Portholes will use LED technology to show virtual aquariums in areas for kids.

See the World, a program for teens, is expanded on the ship in Club O2 and Circle C.

Dr. Seuss breakfast is getting a makeover with new menus and entertainment. This debuts on Carnival Jubilee before rolling out to the rest of the fleet.

Where will Carnival Jubilee sail to?

Carnival Jubilee will homeport in Galveston, Texas and sail seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean, departing every Saturday. The cruise ship is scheduled to remain in Texas through at least April 2026. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Jubilee