Carnival Glory Becomes Latest Carnival Cruise Ship To Receive New Hull Design

Carnival Cruise Line is painting all of the hulls on their cruise ships a new red, white, and blue design that first appeared on their newest ship, Mardi Gras.

Carnival Glory is the latest Carnival cruise ship to receive the new hull design. The cruise ship is currently at a dry dock in Marseilles, France getting routine maintenance done.

The new red, white, and blue hull design is becoming a trademark of Carnival Cruise Line which proudly sails as America’s cruise line. Carnival sails from more ports (14) in the U.S. than any other cruise line and 50% of the population can drive to a Carnival homeport in five hours or less.

Carnival Magic was the first Carnival ship to receive the new livery and Carnival Dream is next in line later this month.

Over the next few years, all 24 cruise ships in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet will sail with the new hull design.