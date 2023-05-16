Carnival Cruise Ship Will Sail From Florida for the First Time in 2024

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that Carnival Venezia will sail from Port Canaveral for the winter 2024-2025 season. It will be the first time the cruise ship homeports in Florida and will offer cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.



Carnival Cruise Line has opened for bookings Carnival Venezia cruises from Port Canaveral. The ship will sail its first cruise from the port on December 18, 2024 after a 12 day repositioning cruise from New York City.

The first sailing will be a four night cruise to the Bahamas. After this cruise, the ship will sail 15 seven night cruises to the Caribbean and two 14 day Carnival Journeys cruises.

“The sailings we’re opening today will allow us to share this new signature fun with more guests and bring another truly dynamic offering to one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Venezia’s seasonal operation in Port Canaveral will bring our deployment there to five vessels and give our valued Carnival guests another great option when sailing from Central Florida.”

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The following itineraries are examples of the sailings now open for sale on Carnival Venezia from Port Canaveral:

Week-Long Sailings from Port Canaveral Seven-Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise departs December 22, 2024 and visits Grand Turk; San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas.

Similar cruise itineraries are also available on five additional departure dates between February and April in 2025.

Seven-Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise departs January 5, 2025 and April 27, 2025 and visits Amber Cove; San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas.

Seven-Day Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise departs December 29, 2024 as well as January 26, 2025 and March 23, 2025 and visits Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

Seven-Day Western Caribbean Cruise departs February 9, 2025 and March 9, 2025 and visits Nassau, Bahamas; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Seven-Day Western Caribbean Cruise departs April 6, 2025 and April 20, 2025 and visits Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

The two Carnival Journeys cruises will be:

14-Day Southern Caribbean Cruise departs Jan. 12, 2025 and visits St. Thomas; Antigua; Dominica; Grenada; Barbados; St. Maarten; St. Kitts and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

14-Day Southern Caribbean Cruise departs Feb. 23, 2025 and visits Grand Turk; Aruba; Curacao; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Limon, Costa Rica and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

After the winter season in Port Canaveral, Carnival Venezia will head back to New York City in the spring of 2025.