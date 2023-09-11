Carnival Cruise Line Shutting Down Website for Two Days

If you are looking into booking a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line or to manage one of your Carnival cruises, you will need to do it before Saturday morning at 12:00 am.

Carnival Cruise Line is upgrading their reservation systems this weekend that will take all of Saturday and most of Sunday. The downtime will affect GoCCL Navigator, Carnival.com, and the booking systems used by Carnival’s Contact Center teams.

The downtime will begin on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 am EST and end during the evening on Sunday the 17th.

During the downtime, you will not be able to create a new booking, service/manage current bookings, make payments, or view booking information.

My Cruise Manager will also be down during this time so you won’t be able to do online check-in or book shore excursions, spa, dining reservations, etc.

Carnival Cruise Line is asking travel agents and those who have a Carnival cruise booked to complete any necessary transactions before the weekend.