Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Releases Thanksgiving Menu for 2024

Carnival Cruise Line Releases Thanksgiving Menu for 2024

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

With Thanksgiving just three weeks away, Carnival Cruise Line has revealed what’s on the menu for ships across the fleet.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Menu for Thanksgiving 2024

With entrees like Holiday Roasted Tom Turkey and Honey Glazed Ham, cruisers during Thanksgiving week will have plenty of familiar favorites to choose from.

An appetizer of Baked Brie with the obligatory pumpkin pie for dessert will also be served, the pie including salted caramel sauce and crème Chantilly.

In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving favorites like roasted pumpkin soup, starters like shrimp cocktail, lobster & crab soup, and short ribs will be available.

Additional entrees will include ravioli, salmon, striploin steak, and a featured Indian vegetarian option.

See the full menu below:

Carnival Cruise Line Thanksgiving menu
Carnival Cruise Line Thanksgiving menu for 2024

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Releases Thanksgiving Menu for 2024
Previous article
First Look at Viking’s Newest Cruise Ship for the Nile River, Viking Sobek
Next article
Two Florida Cruise Ports Just Shattered Records with More Passengers Than Ever

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved