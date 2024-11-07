Carnival Cruise Line Releases Thanksgiving Menu for 2024

With Thanksgiving just three weeks away, Carnival Cruise Line has revealed what’s on the menu for ships across the fleet.

With entrees like Holiday Roasted Tom Turkey and Honey Glazed Ham, cruisers during Thanksgiving week will have plenty of familiar favorites to choose from.

An appetizer of Baked Brie with the obligatory pumpkin pie for dessert will also be served, the pie including salted caramel sauce and crème Chantilly.

In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving favorites like roasted pumpkin soup, starters like shrimp cocktail, lobster & crab soup, and short ribs will be available.

Additional entrees will include ravioli, salmon, striploin steak, and a featured Indian vegetarian option.

See the full menu below: