Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Restaurant, Makes A Few Specialty Dining Options Temporarily Free

Carnival Cruise Line has added a new two-in-one dining concept on their newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras. In addition, Carnival is temporarily waving the dining fee at a couple of the specialty venues onboard the cruise ship.



Mardi Gras will offer more than 24 different culinary venues when the cruise ship debuts from Port Canaveral later this summer. Carnival Cruise Line has added Chibang!, a new restaurant that will feature both Chinese and Mexican dishes. (The menu can seen farther down in this article)

For a limited time only on Mardi Gras, Chibang! as well as popular options Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse and Cucina del Capitano – all of which normally carry a dinner-time reservations fee or a la carte pricing – will be included in the price of the cruise. Other complimentary options for dinner are the Palm and Flamingo dining rooms and the Lido buffet.

“Mardi Gras is truly a game-changing ship and that, of course, includes her amazing dining options which offer our guests a broad spectrum of cuisines from around the world,” said Cyrus Marfatia, Carnival’s vice president of culinary and dining. “Mardi Gras is such an incredible ship that we wanted to offer guests a limited time opportunity to enjoy some of her new and most popular specialty restaurants at no charge,” he added.

Chibang! is named after the Mandarin word for wing and features two distinctly separate menus, each offering a diverse selection of authentic Chinese and Mexican cuisines allowing guests to craft their perfect meals.

From Far East delicacies like Singapore Chili Shrimp, Slow-Braised Pork Belly, and Kung Pao Chicken to Carnitas Tacos, Pollo en Mole and Pescado Frito and other South of the Border favorites, Chibang!’s dining experience will be enhanced by dramatic interiors featuring deep red and green décor with gold accents that pay homage to both cultures.

The menu for Chibang!:

The beverage selection will be just as varied with selections including the Chibang! Margarita made with blood orange syrup, the Smokey Mezcal Negroni that’s a twist on the Italian classic and a Green Tea Martini made with Shochu.

Chibang!, Cucina del Capitano and Smokehouse Brewhouse will also offer complimentary breakfast and lunch menus, as well.