Carnival Changes Age Requirement for Calypso Lagoon at Celebration Key

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has made an age change for the adults-only Calypso Lagoon at their new private port in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Calypso lagoon Celebration key

Staring on September 6, 2025, Calypso Lagoon will be for any guests who are 13 years and older.

This is a change from being truly adults-only (18+) when the area opened in July.

Calypso Lagoon celebration key

For guests who had an excursion or experience booked at Calypso Lagoon, they should have received the following email from Carnival explaining the change.

“Dear Carnival Guest,

“Thank you for purchasing (NAME OF GUEST EXCURSION) as part of your upcoming visit to Celebration Key. We have an important update regarding the age requirement for this experience.

“At the time of your purchase, this area within Calypso Lagoon was designated for guests 18 years and older. However, effective September 6, 2025, we are updating the age requirement to 13 years and older, allowing a broader range of guests to enjoy the space.

“We recognize that, with this change, you may wish to modify your plans. Alternatively, we invite you to explore Pearl Cove Beach Club, which continues to offer an exclusive experience for guests 18 years and older. Please note that Pearl Cove Beach Club passes are subject to limited availability. Modifications must be completed by midnight the night before embarkation. If you wish to keep your current plans, no action is required on your part.

“We thank you for your understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard for a fun and memorable cruise vacation.”

Celebration Key is Carnival Cruise Line’s new private port on Grand Bahama Island. Phase 1 of the port opened on July 19, 2025.

map of Celebration Key
Map of Celebration Key

Calypso Lagoon is a 6.25 acre pool on the left side of the port. There’s an equally large 6.25 acre Starfish Lagoon on the other side that does not have any age requirements.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
