Carnival Announces Cruise Director for Next New Ship, Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line has announced who will serve as the cruise director and entertainment director on their next cruise ship debuting later this year, Carnival Jubilee.



Kyndall “Fire” Magyar will serve as the ship’s Cruise Director with Matthew Boyd as Carnival Jubilee’s Entertainment Director. Both will serve through the cruise ship’s inaugural season to the Caribbean from Galveston, Texas.

Magyar and Boyd have a combined 20 years of experience working on Carnival cruise ships.

Boyd was recently named Carnival Cruise Line’s Entertainment Director of the year. He has worked on Carnival Funships since 2010 including the cruise line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration.

Magyar is a Texas native who has spent seven years with Carnival. She has worked on Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, and Mardi Gras.

Carnival Jubilee is the third and final Excel class ship from Carnival Cruise Line. The cruise ship will sail week long cruises to the Western Caribbean from Galveston, Texas.

The vessel will have many of the same features as her sister ships including a roller coaster on the top deck and a three deck atrium on the side of the vessel.

Carnival Jubilee will also have two brand new zones, Currents and The Shores.

Currents, encompassing Deck 6 and Deck 7, will be an awe-inspiring, immersive and transformative space that takes guests below the waves with a playful vibe featuring innovative technology, new and exciting bar and dining venues and live music.

On Deck 8, The Shores is the place where the ocean meets land, a zone that’s inspired by the ways people enjoy the seaside including piers, boardwalks and beaches. An impressive three-deck-high fish school art installation rises from Deck 6 all the way to Deck 8 to bring guests up from the Currents below to the surface.