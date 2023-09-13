Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Adding Family Feud Live to More Cruise Ships

Carnival Adding Family Feud Live to More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Due to popular demand, Carnival Cruise Line is adding Family Feud Live to 12 more cruise ships over the next year.

Carnival first debuted Family Feud Live with the launch of their first Excel class ship, Mardi Gras, in 2021. It was also added to Carnival Celebration and will be slowly rolled out to more Carnival ships over the next 12 months.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The next Carnival cruise ship to receive the popular game show is Carnival Vista on the upcoming September 16, 2023 cruise. Other Carnival cruise ships that will receive it are:

Carnival Legend – September 30, 2023
Carnival Pride – December 14, 2023
Carnival Jubilee – December 23, 2023
Carnival Panorama – March 2, 2024
Carnival Horizon – March 30, 2024
Carnival Liberty – May 26, 2024
Carnival Luminosa – June 20, 2024
Carnival Spirit – July 23, 2024
Carnival Magic – August 18, 2024
Carnival Dream – October 5, 2024

Sponsored Links

“Family Feud Live is such a fun and unique entertainment option because guests get into the action and participate in the same way they’ve watched the game played on TV,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “Building on its popularity by bringing it to more ships will ensure that more of our guests get to experience the fun and friendly competition of Family Feud Live.”

Carnival became the first cruise line to debut Family Feud Live at sea when Mardi Gras entered service in 2021. Through an exclusive partnership with Fremantle, Family Feud Live features the same format as the iconic TV show.

Two five-person teams battle it out in three rounds of game play and then the Fast Money round by naming the most popular answers to survey questions for a chance to win prizes.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Adding Family Feud Live to More Cruise Ships
Previous article
Free Places to Eat on Carnival Celebration (12 Dining Options)

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,502FollowersFollow
9,966FollowersFollow
61,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share