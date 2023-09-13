Carnival Adding Family Feud Live to More Cruise Ships

Due to popular demand, Carnival Cruise Line is adding Family Feud Live to 12 more cruise ships over the next year.



Carnival first debuted Family Feud Live with the launch of their first Excel class ship, Mardi Gras, in 2021. It was also added to Carnival Celebration and will be slowly rolled out to more Carnival ships over the next 12 months.



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The next Carnival cruise ship to receive the popular game show is Carnival Vista on the upcoming September 16, 2023 cruise. Other Carnival cruise ships that will receive it are:

Carnival Legend – September 30, 2023

Carnival Pride – December 14, 2023

Carnival Jubilee – December 23, 2023

Carnival Panorama – March 2, 2024

Carnival Horizon – March 30, 2024

Carnival Liberty – May 26, 2024

Carnival Luminosa – June 20, 2024

Carnival Spirit – July 23, 2024

Carnival Magic – August 18, 2024

Carnival Dream – October 5, 2024

Sponsored Links



“Family Feud Live is such a fun and unique entertainment option because guests get into the action and participate in the same way they’ve watched the game played on TV,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “Building on its popularity by bringing it to more ships will ensure that more of our guests get to experience the fun and friendly competition of Family Feud Live.”

Carnival became the first cruise line to debut Family Feud Live at sea when Mardi Gras entered service in 2021. Through an exclusive partnership with Fremantle, Family Feud Live features the same format as the iconic TV show.

Two five-person teams battle it out in three rounds of game play and then the Fast Money round by naming the most popular answers to survey questions for a chance to win prizes.