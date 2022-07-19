Another Cruise Line Dropping Pre-Cruise Testing Requirement

Another cruise line has dropped their pre-cruise testing requirement and will no longer require guests to provide a negative COVID-19 test before embarking on one their cruise ships.



Azamara announced that starting on July 25, 2022, they will remove the COVID-19 embarkation testing requirement, excluding ports where it is still required in accordance with country regulations.

To ensure the health and safety of its guests and crew, Azamara will still require proof of vaccination prior to embarkation. Azamara recommends that all guests departing from any port get tested at their leisure prior to travel to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience, but those results will not be required to board an Azamara cruise ship.

The pre-cruise testing remains as a requirement for travelers embarking in a port where these protocols remain. In those cases, guests will still need to produce a negative COVID-19 test before sailing.

“The easing of our testing policy marks a step in the right direction towards a return to normalcy for the travel and cruising industry,” said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. “Cruising is one of the safest ways to travel, and our existing health and safety protocols onboard will ensure peace of mind for our guests and crew as we move forward.”

Azamara maintains a strong commitment to wellness through its ‘Explore Well at Sea’ program, keeping guests’ safety a top priority. The cruise line still requires that all guests 12 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before sailing with all required COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Azamara crew are required to be fully vaccinated. COVID-19 testing will continue to be available to guests onboard as needed.