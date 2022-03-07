Sponsored Links
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises From Another U.S. Homeport

Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises From Another U.S. Homeport

By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this weekend when one of their cruise ships sailed from Mobile, Alabama.

Carnival Ecstasy is sailing a five-day Western Caribbean cruise with a stop in Cozumel that is part of the first cruise ship to depart from Mobile in nearly two years. Carnival Ecstasy’s cruise is also the kickoff of Carnival Cruise Line’s Sailabration festivities which celebrates their 50th Birthday.

To commemorate the special day, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson hosted a “Back to Fun” and 50th Birthday event at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal, cutting a ceremonial ribbon and officially welcoming the first guests on board.

During the event, Carnival  Cruise Line also announced its future plans for Mobile. Carnival will introduce a new seasonal six and eight day cruise program from Mobile beginning October 6, 2023 through March 30, 2024 with Carnival Spirit. Spirit’s new Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries will stop in Bimini, Half Moon Cay and Mahogany Bay, among other ports. These sailings will open for sale on Wednesday, March 9.

Sponsored Links

“We are committed to our continued relationship with Mobile which is why we are excited to be back to the fun with Carnival Ecstasy and we look forward to Carnival Spirit’s arrival in 2023,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Aside from Carnival Spirit being a newer and larger ship for Mobile – meaning even more fun to be had on board – Spirit’s new itineraries will give our guests the opportunity to visit new beautiful destinations.”

“For more than a decade, cruises out of Mobile have brought countless visitors to our city from across the Southeast — providing a boost to our hotels, restaurants, attractions and dozens of other local businesses in the surrounding region,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Simply put, Mobile’s economy is not operating to its full potential without a cruise ship in its harbor. We are fortunate to have had a great partnership with Carnival Cruise Line for several years, and as we celebrate Ecstasy’s departure today, we look forward to many more.”

“We have certainly missed seeing that iconic funnel in our downtown skyline and welcoming cruisers from across the country to Mobile these past two years, so we are so ready to get Back to Fun as our partner, Carnival Cruise Line, returns to the Port of Mobile,” added David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile.

Carnival Ecstasy sailings from Mobile include four and five day Western Caribbean itineraries through October 10, 2022 with four-day cruises visiting Cozumel and five-day cruises visiting Cozumel and Costa Maya or Yucatan (Progreso).

The cruise ship will also operate a ten day Carnival Journeys Caribbean cruise leaving on September 12, 2022, visiting Key West, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Grand Cayman and Cozumel. The October 10, 2022 sailing will be its last in guest operations, as Carnival has announced the ship will leave its fleet.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
J. Souza
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises From Another U.S. Homeport
Previous articleFirst Impressions of the World’s Largest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Special Fares for Military Members for the Next Week

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering special cruise fares over the next week for members of the military. The special pricing includes up to 40% off...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Swapping More Ships Around

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made three additional cruise ship reassignments as they continue to modify their deployment schedule through 2024. The three latest changes by...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adding Pieces of Former Ships on New Vessel

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line released details on their next new cruise ship that will debut later this year in Miami, Carnival Celebration.  Carnival is also...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,483FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Special Fares for Military Members for the Next Week

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering special cruise fares over the next week for members of the military. The special pricing includes up to 40% off...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Swapping More Ships Around

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made three additional cruise ship reassignments as they continue to modify their deployment schedule through 2024. The three latest changes by...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adding Pieces of Former Ships on New Vessel

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line released details on their next new cruise ship that will debut later this year in Miami, Carnival Celebration.  Carnival is also...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ship Kicks Off the Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday Celebrations

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating their 50th birthday this year and the cruise line is sailing 17 Sailabration cruises to celebrate. The first of the...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises From Another U.S. Homeport

J. Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this weekend when one of their cruise ships sailed from Mobile, Alabama. Carnival Ecstasy is sailing...

First Impressions of the World’s Largest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas

Ben Souza -
Yesterday the world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, set sail on her maiden cruise. This seven night cruise to the...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share