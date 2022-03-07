Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises From Another U.S. Homeport

Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this weekend when one of their cruise ships sailed from Mobile, Alabama.



Carnival Ecstasy is sailing a five-day Western Caribbean cruise with a stop in Cozumel that is part of the first cruise ship to depart from Mobile in nearly two years. Carnival Ecstasy’s cruise is also the kickoff of Carnival Cruise Line’s Sailabration festivities which celebrates their 50th Birthday.

To commemorate the special day, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson hosted a “Back to Fun” and 50th Birthday event at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal, cutting a ceremonial ribbon and officially welcoming the first guests on board.

During the event, Carnival Cruise Line also announced its future plans for Mobile. Carnival will introduce a new seasonal six and eight day cruise program from Mobile beginning October 6, 2023 through March 30, 2024 with Carnival Spirit. Spirit’s new Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries will stop in Bimini, Half Moon Cay and Mahogany Bay, among other ports. These sailings will open for sale on Wednesday, March 9.

Sponsored Links



“We are committed to our continued relationship with Mobile which is why we are excited to be back to the fun with Carnival Ecstasy and we look forward to Carnival Spirit’s arrival in 2023,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Aside from Carnival Spirit being a newer and larger ship for Mobile – meaning even more fun to be had on board – Spirit’s new itineraries will give our guests the opportunity to visit new beautiful destinations.”

“For more than a decade, cruises out of Mobile have brought countless visitors to our city from across the Southeast — providing a boost to our hotels, restaurants, attractions and dozens of other local businesses in the surrounding region,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Simply put, Mobile’s economy is not operating to its full potential without a cruise ship in its harbor. We are fortunate to have had a great partnership with Carnival Cruise Line for several years, and as we celebrate Ecstasy’s departure today, we look forward to many more.”

“We have certainly missed seeing that iconic funnel in our downtown skyline and welcoming cruisers from across the country to Mobile these past two years, so we are so ready to get Back to Fun as our partner, Carnival Cruise Line, returns to the Port of Mobile,” added David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile.

Carnival Ecstasy sailings from Mobile include four and five day Western Caribbean itineraries through October 10, 2022 with four-day cruises visiting Cozumel and five-day cruises visiting Cozumel and Costa Maya or Yucatan (Progreso).

The cruise ship will also operate a ten day Carnival Journeys Caribbean cruise leaving on September 12, 2022, visiting Key West, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Grand Cayman and Cozumel. The October 10, 2022 sailing will be its last in guest operations, as Carnival has announced the ship will leave its fleet.