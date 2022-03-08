Carnival Cruise Line’s Last U.S. Homeport Reopens for Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line reached a comeback milestone this week when one of their ships resumed cruises out of Jacksonville, Florida.



With Carnival Spirit now operating cruises out of Jacksonville, all of Carnival Cruise Line’s year-round U.S. homeports are once again offering cruises. The cruise ship is on a five night cruise to the Bahamas with port stops in Nassau and Princess Cays. This is the first sailing from Jacksonville in two years.

“After nearly two years, the wait is over, and the sight of our guests boarding a Carnival ship at JAXPORT once again is certainly a welcome one,” said Sarah Beth Reno, vice president of guest operations at Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re proud to be the first major cruise line to return to Jacksonville and to contribute to the Jacksonville area economy.”

“Carnival brings passengers from all over the nation to Northeast Florida to enjoy our world-class beaches, shopping, history and attractions,” said JAXPORT Board Chair Wendy Hamilton. “As a drive-to cruise market with nearly 100 million residents within a day’s drive, Jacksonville offers convenient cruise access for passengers throughout the Southeast US and beyond. I want to thank all of the passengers joining us today for allowing JAXPORT to be a part of your family’s vacation memories.”

Sponsored Links



Carnival Cruise Line and Jacksonville have enjoyed a partnership since 2004 when Carnival began offering itineraries from JAXPORT to the Bahamas and eventually, the Eastern Caribbean.

In 2019, before the cruise industry pause, Carnival Cruise Line welcomed approximately 150,000 guests on more than 70 cruises departing from Jacksonville.

Carnival Spirit sailings from Jacksonville include four- and five-day Bahamas itineraries. Carnival announced last month in a series of operational shifts that Carnival Spirit replaced Carnival Ecstasy in Jacksonville for cruises until April 23, 2022, at which point Carnival Elation will move to Jacksonville and sail through 2024.

Carnival Elation sailings from Jacksonville will include four- and five-day Bahamas itineraries, and seven-day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean.