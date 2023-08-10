World’s Two Newest Cruise Ships Depart on First Cruises

The world’s two newest cruise ships departed on their maiden voyages over the past few days.



Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva, set sail on her maiden voyage today when passengers boarded the ship for the first time. Norwegian Viva is the second Prima class ship from NCL.

The cruise ship is sailing a nine day cruise around the Mediterranean that starts in Trieste, Italy and ends in Lisbon, Portugal. Port stops include Salerno, Cannes, and Ibiza.

“This summer, our guests will have the opportunity to explore Europe aboard our newest magnificent vessel, Norwegian Viva, while enjoying its well-appointed spacious design, elevated experiences, expansive culinary offerings and signature Norwegian Cruise Line hospitality provided by the best crew in the industry,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Norwegian Viva’s tagline is ‘Live it Up,’ and I have no doubt our guests will be doing just that while they cruise to some of the liveliest cities in Europe and the Caribbean during the ship’s inaugural season.”

Sponsored Links



Following the cruise ship’s maiden voyage, Norwegian Viva will sail a series of Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries, before its official Christening ceremony in Miami on November 28, 2023.

View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Viva

A another new cruise ship that is currently on its maiden voyage is Emerald Sakara, Emerald Cruises’ newest luxury yacht.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Emerald Sakara departed from Athens, Greece on August 5 on a sold out eight night cruise to Rome.

Alhough nearly identical to her sister yacht, Emerald Sakara’s elegant interiors feature some enhancements from furniture brands like Tribu and Gervasoni, lighting by designer Tom Dixon, as well as a stunning collaboration between Freifrau and Missoni. Technology upgrades include Starlink internet services.

“Launching a new luxury yacht is always exciting as the tremendous work done by our talented team of designers and builders comes to life,” commented Glen Moroney, Scenic Group Chairman and founder on the launch of Emerald Cruises second luxury yacht, Emerald Sakara. “Being able to add Emerald Sakara nearly a year after we launched Emerald Azzurra speaks volumes about how well our yacht cruising program has been received by guests, travel advisors and charter partners. With Emerald Sakara, we are opening up even more exciting new destinations for our guests to explore.”

After Emerald Sakara’s August debut, the ship will embark on a summer season exploring the coastal waters of Italy, Greece, Türkiye, and the Adriatic.

Bookings for 2023 and 2024 Caribbean yacht sailings include two for one fares, as well as free air when paying in full within 30 days of booking.