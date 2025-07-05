UPDATE: Missing Cruise Passenger in Alaska Found Deceased After Solo Hike

The beautiful Alaskan wilderness, where a desperate search for a missing Norwegian Bliss cruise passenger took place, has ended in tragedy. Crews in Juneau have found the body of Dr. Marites Buenafe, who went for a solo hike earlier this week.

Dr. Marites Buenafe, a 62-year-old doctor from Kentucky, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1st. She had left the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship, telling her family she planned to hike Gold Ridge and Gastineau Peak, starting from the Mount Roberts tramway.

But Buenafe never returned to the cruise ship and missed the departure time which was at 1:30 p.m.

Alaska State Troopers led the search, with help from Juneau Mountain Rescue, the Juneau Police Department, and SEADOGS (Southeast Alaska Dogs for Organized Ground Search).

They conducted extensive searches on the ground and from the air, using helicopters, thermal drones, and K-9 units to cover the challenging mountain terrain. The area is known for steep drops, rocky sections, and even some snow in summer. Rainy and cloudy weather sometimes made aerial searches difficult.

The sad discovery was made on Thursday, July 3rd, just before noon local time. An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew found Dr. Buenafe’s body about 1,700 feet below the ridge line of Gold Ridge.

Alaska State Troopers and Juneau Mountain Rescue then recovered her body with help from Temsco Helicopters and the National Guard.

Dr. Buenafe’s family has been informed. Her body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office to find out the exact cause of death.

Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed they helped local authorities during the search and that their CARE team is supporting Dr. Buenafe’s family during this very difficult time.

This sad ending is a strong reminder of the dangers of hiking alone in wild, tough areas. Authorities always advise hikers, especially those new to an area, to tell someone their exact plans, when they expect to be back, and to carry important safety gear and ways to communicate.