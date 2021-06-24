Two Guests on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Test Positive for COVID-19

Two guests on Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas sailing to the Caribbean have tested positive for COVID-19 after routine testing today.



The cruise ship is currently on its second cruise to the Caribbean out of Nassau. All passengers are tested near the end of the cruise so they can fly back to the States after they disembark.

Both guests who tested positive were under the age of 16 and are unvaccinated. They were immediately quarantined on the ship. One of them was experiencing mild symptoms while the other was asymptomatic.

Royal Caribbean tested their immediate travel party who were vaccinated and they all tested negative. The cruise line also tested all close contacts, they also were vaccinated and tested negative.

The guests and their travel party disembarked today in Freeport, The Bahamas and are on their way home to Florida.

Ninety-two percent of the guests on Adventure of the Seas are fully vaccinated and the remaining 8% are under 16 years old. One hundred percent of the crew on board are fully vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean requires all adults sailing on Adventure of the Seas out of Nassau to be vaccinated.