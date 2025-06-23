The World’s Largest Sailing Yacht Just Launched; Big as a Cruise Ship

A new vessel is making a return to the more classic age of maritime travel, using the power of the wind with its huge 328-foot (100-meter) masts.

This groundbreaking ship, the Orient Express Corinthian, has recently debuted in France with an official launch. While its sheer size—722 feet (220 meters) long—puts it in the league of many traditional cruise ships, it’s officially the world’s largest luxury sailing yacht.

This 26,000 gross ton vessel is set to offer inaugural voyages in mid-2026.

This project comes from a partnership between the legendary train brand, Orient Express, and the French hotel group, Accor.

Another Vessel on the Way

The Corinthian is just the first of two vessels, with its sister ship, the Orient Express Olympian, planned for 2027, launching Orient Express into ocean cruising in a big way.

Accor Group’s Chairman and CEO, Sébastien Bazin, has stated the yachts aim to “reinvent movement and comfort on the water” while redefining what “ultra-luxury” means.

Luxury at Sea



The Corinthian was constructed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France. The yacht is designed for a very select group of travelers – just 110 passengers in 54 suites. The goal is to provide an exclusive experience, focusing on adventure and comfort.

The suites themselves are quite generous, ranging from about 484 to 2,475 square feet (45 to 230 square meters). Their interiors will feature materials like wood, leather, and marble, crafted by highly skilled artisans.

Some suites will even be two-story duplexes, and certain configurations can accommodate up to four guests, with special family-friendly voyages in the works.

The Orient Express Corinthian’s first sailings, starting in May 2026, will take guests along the French and Italian Rivieras, through the Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas on two- to eight-night voyages.

Destinations like Monte-Carlo, Portofino, and Saint-Tropez are included. Exclusive shoreside experiences are also planned, such as private access to Pompeii or dinner at the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice.

After its Mediterranean season, the yacht will sail across the Atlantic to spend the winter soaking up the sun in the Caribbean.

Powered by Wind and Cutting-Edge Tech

What truly sets this sailing yacht apart is the obvious: its sails. The vessel has three towering masts, standing about 328 feet (100 meters) tall, supporting a total of nearly 48,500 square feet (4,500 square meters) of rigid sails.

This “SolidSail” technology, developed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique, allows the yachts to be propelled by wind alone at speeds up to 17 knots. The sails can even fold up like an accordion when not in use, making them highly efficient. The design prioritizes true sailing performance.

While wind is the primary power source, there’s also a hybrid engine that runs on the latest generation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for backup, with a future goal of using clean-burning hydrogen.

Sustainability is a focus too, with state-of-the-art technology applied to every system. This includes energy recovery from the engines, used to help power things like heating the onboard pools, and careful waste management practices.

For environmental protection, the yacht incorporates an artificial intelligence (AI)-based detection system to reduce the risk of mammal collisions.

A special dynamic positioning system also means they can hold their place without dropping anchors, protecting ocean floors from damage.

Onboard Amenities

Once onboard, guests will find five restaurants, including one by multi-Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno.

For relaxation, there’s a spa, two pools (one a 54-foot lap lane), a full-service salon, a barber, and a gymnasium. For entertainment, guests can enjoy a marina, a 24-seat cinema, and even an onboard recording studio. A bespoke suit tailor will also be available for custom fittings.

Bookings for the Orient Express Corinthian’s inaugural season are now open.