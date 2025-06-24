shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival (CCL) Triples Profits in Q2; High Demand for Cruising Already Beating...

Carnival (CCL) Triples Profits in Q2; High Demand for Cruising Already Beating 2026 Targets

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) just dropped its second-quarter earnings report, and it’s a huge beat for the company.

The cruise giant, which operates eight cruise brands, not only tripled its profit and hit record revenue numbers, but they also announced they’ve already hit their goals for 2026, a full 18 months ahead of schedule.

Carnival Celebration Cruise ship in port
Photo: Cruise Fever

Just How Successful Was Q2?

Carnival’s latest financial results show a strong rebound and continued growth:

  • Profit Soars: Carnival’s net income for the second quarter clocked in at $565 million. That’s an improvement of nearly $475 million compared to the same period last year, with adjusted net income more than tripling.
  • Record Revenue: The cruise company pulled in $6.3 billion in revenue, setting a new Q2 record. This is up nearly $550 million from last year’s $5.78 billion, proving that passengers aren’t just booking cruises, they’re also spending once they’re on board.
  • Beating Analyst Expectations: Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings per share of $0.24 and revenue around $6.21 billion. Carnival sailed past those estimates with adjusted EPS of $0.35 and revenue of $6.33 billion. The market clearly liked what it saw, with the stock seeing a significant bump in premarket trading.
Carnival cruise ships in port in Cozumel
Carnival Celebration and Carnival Breeze docked in Cozumel, Mexico. Photo credit: Cruise Fever

Ahead of Schedule for 2026

Perhaps the most impressive news is Carnival’s “SEA Change” initiative reaching its goals far sooner than thought.

Carnival has surpassed its 2026 financial targets a full year and a half ahead of schedule. They’ve managed to boost how much money they make from each available bed on their ships by 52%, and they’ve more than doubled the return on the money they’ve invested, now over 12.5%.

These numbers are now at their highest levels in nearly two decades.

Strong Bookings and Future Outlook

The strong performance is backed by booming demand.

Customer deposits hit an all-time high of $8.5 billion, a clear indicator of strong future demand. Even bookings for 2026 are looking strong as well, matching 2025’s record levels and at historically high prices.

Carnival has also raised its full-year guidance for 2025. They now expect net yields (a key measure of profitability per passenger cruise day) to rise by approximately 5% from 2024, and adjusted net income is projected to grow by over 40% compared to last year.

While debt is still an issue from the pandemic era ($27.3 billion), they are actively managing it, refinancing nearly $7 billion of debt at better rates and improving their net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio.

Credit rating upgrades from S&P and Fitch also bring them one notch closer to investment grade.

Princess Cruises' Island Princess cruise ship in port with Volendam
Photo 141723351 | Island Princess © Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime.com

Bottom Line

Despite recent backlash from a reward program roll out, Carnival is riding a wave of strong consumer demand and smart financial management.   The recent earnings report showed that demand is as strong as ever and the company hopes to continue to capitalize on that going forward.

This is a list of all the cruise brands under Carnival Corp & plc:

  • AIDA Cruises (German market)
  • Carnival Cruise Line
  • Costa Cruises (Italian market)
  • Cunard Line (Luxury, British heritage)
  • Holland America Line (Premium, traditional cruising)
  • P&O Cruises (UK market focus)
  • Princess Cruises
  • Seabourn Cruise Line (Ultra-luxury)

(Note: P&O Cruises Australia ceased operations as a separate brand in March 2025, with its ships transferring to Carnival Cruise Line.)

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival (CCL) Triples Profits in Q2; High Demand for Cruising Already Beating...
Previous article
The World’s Largest Sailing Yacht Just Launched; Big as a Cruise Ship
Next article
Carnival Ship’s Dry Dock Delay Forces Last-Minute Cruise Cancelation

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved