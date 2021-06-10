Royal Caribbean Will Now Test All Passengers Before First Cruise

223 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean made a change to their health protocols for their first cruise ship that will sail to the Caribbean and Bahamas in 15 months.



Royal Caribbean sent out an email today to guests who are boarding Adventure of the Seas in Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday.

All passengers will now receive a complimentary antigen test that will be administered at the British Colonial Hilton Nassau before boarding. The Hilton is acting as the embarkation and check-in area since the port in Nassau does not have a cruise terminal to accommodate it.

Royal Caribbean said that they reason for the change and why vaccinated passengers will now have to be tested before boarding is to give everyone additional peace of mind as the cruise line resumes sailings.

Vaccinated guests will not require any additional pre-cruise testing. However, guests from the U.S. will have to be tested before they fly home after the cruise. Royal Caribbean said that they will offer complimentary testing on day 5 or 6 of the cruise.

Unvaccinated guests 12 years and older will have to be tested three times. They will have to submit a negative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test to receive their Bahamas Health Visa. On embarkation day, they will receive a second test and the final complimentary test on day 5 or 6 of the cruise.

Guests 2-11 will need to take two tests. Guests under the age of two will not be tested.