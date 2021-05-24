Princess Cruises Releases New COVID-19 Requirements

Princess Cruises has released new COVID-19 requirements for guests sailing on one of their cruise ships. While the cruise line in still in the process of finalizing all health protocols, here are the new mandatory requirements for Princess Cruises.

Enhancing Health Screenings

Princess Cruises is taking steps to implement COVID-19 appropriate pre-embarkation screening, including:

Mandatory enhanced pre-embarkation health screenings, including 100% testing for COVID-19 prior to embarkation, touchless temperature checks and health questionnaires, in accordance with the latest guidelines

Princess Cruises will refer anyone with signs and symptoms of COVID-19 , or who are identified at-risk, for additional medical screening before allowing them to board

Secondary screenings (and health checks throughout the cruise) when necessary

contact tracing is planned for every cruise

Responsible Physical Distancing

Across the fleet, Princess Cruises is making it easier to practice physical distancing by managing the timing, size and flow of groups in onboard venues and for events and helping you make informed decisions about what to do on board. Entertainment programs and restaurants will be designed to enhance physical distancing.

Physical distancing will also be maintained throughout check-in and embarkation, and will be required in terminals, on board cruise ships, on private islands, and during shore excursions.

Masks

When physical distancing can’t be maintained, or when mandated by public health authorities, masks will be required on board, at private islands, and during shore excursions. Masks must be worn in terminals, during embarkation and disembarkation.

Personal Hygiene

Guests will be encouraged to use the hand-washing sinks and hand sanitizer dispensers at venue entrances and in high-traffic areas throughout the ship. Guests will be asked to follow health information about the ways to stay healthy on board and when ashore through daily programming, entertainment systems, announcements, in-stateroom literature and their app.

There will be no self-service for meals. Crew members on the ship will do the serving for you.

Safe Shoreside Experiences

Princess Cruises is working with local authorities, destinations and tour operators so that the enhanced health and safety measures on board are maintained ashore. Princess Cruises will follow the health protocols for every port they visit. There may be a reduction in the capacity of excursions and tour vehicles.

Only shore excursions that comply with the cruise line’s prescribed protocols will be permitted, with strict adherence required of all guests and denial of re-boarding for any guests who do not comply.

It’s important to note that moving forward, no later than 24 hours prior to sailing, each adult guest will be required to complete a Health Questionnaire, review and accept Princess Cruises’ Passage Contract (which now includes provisions specific to COVID-19 and guest protocols) and review and accept their COVID-19 Risk Acceptance document.

Guests who do not accept the documents will not be permitted to sail.