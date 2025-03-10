shore excursions
Princess Cruises Offering Up to 50% Off Sailings in July-December

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Princess Cruises has launched a new flash sale during the month of March on cruises that depart from July through December 2025.

This latest sale from Princess Cruises runs through April 1, 2025 and offers up to 50% off cruises to the most popular cruise destinations. This includes the Caribbean, Alaska, Mediterranean, and Canada/New England.

The flash sale offers the following perks:

  • Up to 50% off cruises that depart between July and December 2025
  • 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin can sail for free
  • Up to $500 in onboard spending money once you are on the ship*
  • Free cabin upgrades to a better location on the ship
  • Ends April 1, 2025
*The onboard credit is determined by the length of the cruise.

These latest cruise deals include the cruise line’s next new ship that will debut in October, Star Princess.

Itineraries included in this sale

Here are a few highlight itineraries that are included in this sale from Princess.

Sun Princess, the newest ship in the Princess fleet, will sail a 10-day cruise to Greece and Italy from Istanbul on July 19.

Enchanted Princess will offer a seven-day cruise to the Western Caribbean on July 19 that will visit Cozumel, Roatan, Belize City and Costa Maya.

Grand Princess is sailing to Alaska and their seven-day Inside Passage cruise to Alaska starts at $1,112 per person.

Royal Princess is also cruising to Alaska and their August 30 departure from Seattle will stop at Glacier Bay, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria.

Enchanted Princess will sail roundtrip from New York City on September 20, 2025 on a seven-day cruise to Canada and New England.

This sale runs through 11:59 PT on April 1, 2025. It is open to all residents of the U.S. Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and Washington D.C.

For complete terms and conditions of this sale from Princess Cruises, contact your preferred travel professional or visit Princess.com.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
