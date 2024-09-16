Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Entertainment for New Ship in 2025, Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Line’s entertainment for their new ship debuting in 2025, Norwegian Aqua, will include the first ever cruise ship celebrating Prince.

Norwegian Aqua will debut in 2025 and will have exclusive entertainment offerings. This includes guest favorites and two shows, “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince” and “Elements: The World Expanded”.

The tribute to Prince show will be an hour-long concert with performances featuring many of his chart topping hits.

Guests will have the option to enjoy the show on the dance floor with the cast or watch from traditional theater seating.

Patricia Wilcox, conceiver, director and choreographer of “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince”, said the following:

“I’ve always been inspired by Prince and the idea came to me, nearly seven years ago, to create a theatrical concert that would joyfully celebrate his music and exceptional artistry.

“After loving my past collaborations with the team at Norwegian Cruise Line, and seeing the beautiful, multi-purpose theater aboard Norwegian Aqua, I knew we would be wonderful partners for this collaboration, and I’m honored to bring this show to life alongside the NCL team, Prince Legacy, LLC and Primary Wave Music.”

Also, NCL is taking their highest rated show in their history and enhancing it. Elements: The World Expanded will have new surprises as the show draws inspiration from the four elements – earth, wind, water and fire.

Norwegian Aqua will also have “The Improv at Sea” comedy club, “The Price is Right LIVE on NCL” game show and “Syd Norman’s Presents: Rumours”.

The Aqua Theater & Club will transform from a three-story theater to a three-story Vegas style nightclub. Three themed parties will take place in this unique space.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“For decades, NCL has set the standard in entertainment at sea, with worldclass productions and talent that rivals those found in major cities like Las Vegas, New York City and London. For Norwegian Aqua, we are thrilled to build on our legacy of excellence in entertainment to offer our guests more options across the ship, including exclusive original productions that cannot be seen anywhere else on land or at sea.”

Norwegian Aqua will debut in April 2025 and will be a sister ship to Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. The ship will sail from Port Canaveral offering seven night cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

After a season in Florida, the ship will move to New York City for five- to seven-night cruises to Bermuda.

The cruise ship will reposition to Miami for the winter sailing five- to seven-night sailings to the Caribbean from October 2025 until April 2026.

Norwegian Aqua will be the 20th ship in NCL’s fleet.