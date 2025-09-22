Missing Cruise Passenger in Bonaire Does “Not Want to be Found or Contacted”, Report States

The mystery surrounding a Carnival Horizon cruise passenger who never came back to her cruise ship before the vessel left port last week has taken a new turn. Authorities now believe the woman is not missing but has chosen to stay in Bonaire and wishes to left alone.

Initial Disappearance

Jessica Collins, 47, was a passenger on Carnival Horizon during its port stop in Kralendijk, Bonaire, on September 17.

She was last seen leaving the ship carrying a gray backpack, wearing a shirt with “unrecognizable figures” and light blue shorts. When she failed to re-board, a full-scale search was launched by local police, coast guard, and volunteers.

Initial news reports described her as a missing person, stating that she was traveling alone and had taken her identification documents with her, but left her luggage behind.

Police released security camera images and asked the public for help in finding her.

Online Speculation and the Truth

As the search went on, online speculation started stirring that the missing woman was the same Jessica Leigh Collins who has publicly claimed to be a victim in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

This unverified connection was fueled by a social media post from a friend of Jessica Leigh Collins, which added to the mystery and guessing game surrounding the disappearance.

However, Carnival Cruise Line has now clarified that Collins took deliberate actions to stay in Bonaire.

In a statement, the cruise line revealed that she emptied her stateroom, left a cash tip for her attendant, and sent a text message to a member of the Carnival Care Team. In the message, she reportedly stated that she was safe and did not want to be found or contacted again.

“While we are cooperating with local authorities, this guest appears to have taken deliberate action to be alone and on her own,” the cruise line stated.

The case has changed from a missing person investigation to a case of deliberate choice. So, the good news is that the woman is no longer considered missing. But this does bring up some questions about skipping the ship on purpose.

Some cruise lines may issue hefty fines—sometimes as much as $900 to $1,000—and passengers who walk away mid-cruise could even find themselves banned from sailing with the company again.

The cruise lines are required to follow strict rules and laws about passenger travel, so it’s not as simple or harmless as just deciding to stay behind for a longer vacation in port.

If someone is thinking about trying this, they need to let the cruise line know and go through proper procedures, but even then, penalties and bans are a risk.

While choosing not to return to the ship and stay in a port while on a cruise is not considered a legal or advised way to immigrate, U.S. citizens can stay in Bonaire for a limited time and may be able to apply for a residence permit once on the island.

Carnival Horizon was not delayed and has since returned to its homeport in Miami.