First Look at Royal Caribbean’s New Adult Only Hideaway Beach [Image & Video]

Royal Caribbean International just peeled back the curtain on the new adult’s only beach and getaway on the private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Scheduled to open in January 2024, coinciding with the highly anticipated launch of the cruise ship Icon of the Seas, Hideaway Beach will be the premier beachfront escape on the island.

After numerous months of anticipation from Royal Caribbean fans eager to learn more about this adult-only retreat, the cruise line has finally provided us with a sneak peek of what it will look like.

Complete with pools, swim up bars, cabanas, and seclusion to merit the name of the beach area, Hideaway Beach will be free of children but full of amenities.

“Hideaway Beach is a completely new vibe and experience that vacationers are looking for on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Everything from its hidden-like location to the exclusive beach and pools to the private cabanas is designed for adults who want a day just for them,” stated Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“There are experiences for everyone on a Royal Caribbean vacation, and that’s at the heart of our private island and its popularity. Whether it’s thrill or chill, family time or time to celebrate, families and friends can create their ‘perfect’ vacation day without compromise, and Hideaway Beach adds to what continues to be an unmatched combination of ways to do just that.”

How much will it cost?

Access to this adult-only beach will carry an entry fee of $39 to $89 depending on seasonality and demand. So, depending on the time of year the price will fluctuate.

The beach will be located on the northwest side of the private island and will feature a private beach, two pools, 20 cabanas, and plenty of places for a drink or bite to eat.

Newest features being revealed about Hideaway Beach

Hideaway Beach – The beach will be over an acre is size and will include loungers and umbrellas along the shoreline. There will also be hammocks in the water and swings along the beachfront.

– The beach will be over an acre is size and will include loungers and umbrellas along the shoreline. There will also be hammocks in the water and swings along the beachfront. Hideaway Pool — Besides a swim-up bar there will be several areas in the pool to enjoy a beverage while socializing at a table-like setting. In-water seating and poolside loungers will accommodate guests in the heated pool.

— Besides a swim-up bar there will be several areas in the pool to enjoy a beverage while socializing at a table-like setting. In-water seating and poolside loungers will accommodate guests in the heated pool. Hideaway Cabanas – There will be 10 cabanas that are right by the pool and each will include cabana attendant service, a mini-fridge, beach mats, and charging outlets.

– There will be 10 cabanas that are right by the pool and each will include cabana attendant service, a mini-fridge, beach mats, and charging outlets. The Hideout — The Hideout will include 10 more cabanas that are a little closer to the rest of the action on the island but still quiet enough to feel like a getaway. This area will have a more exclusive feel and will include cabana attendant service, in-water loungers, an outdoor shower, and resort-style seating.

Where guests will be able to eat or drink at Hideaway Beach

On the Rocks – An outdoor bar with a musical vibe, On the Rocks will offer TV’s for sports enthusiast and offer games like shuffleboard and pool to complement the ocean beach views. Frozen drinks will be served here as well.

– An outdoor bar with a musical vibe, On the Rocks will offer TV’s for sports enthusiast and offer games like shuffleboard and pool to complement the ocean beach views. Frozen drinks will be served here as well. Hideaway Bar — A swim-up bar will be right at Hideaway Pool, There will be two levels so guests will not have to leave the pool if they’d rather soak in the water while enjoying a beverage.

— A swim-up bar will be right at Hideaway Pool, There will be two levels so guests will not have to leave the pool if they’d rather soak in the water while enjoying a beverage. Slide of Paradise – A pizza place with a classic feel, Slide of Paradise will offer complementary food, straight from the oven. Besides pizza, guests can enjoy BBQ chicken and other options.

– A pizza place with a classic feel, Slide of Paradise will offer complementary food, straight from the oven. Besides pizza, guests can enjoy BBQ chicken and other options. Snack Shack – Also, complementary, Snack Shack will offer chicken sandwiches, burgers, French fries, mozzarella sticks, and salads with seating in the shade.

– Also, complementary, Snack Shack will offer chicken sandwiches, burgers, French fries, mozzarella sticks, and salads with seating in the shade. Beach Bars – Two full-service beach bars will be located on both sides of the beach, so guests never have to go very far to quench their thirst.

Hideaway Beach is the latest addition to its private island portfolio, following a substantial $250 million transformation of these exclusive destinations in 2019. Since then, the cruise line has continually improved the island experience, introducing highlights like the upscale Coco Beach Club and the rejuvenated South Beach in 2020. These enhancements provide a wide range of experiences, catering to thrill-seekers with the record-breaking Thrill Waterpark’s 13 waterslides and those seeking relaxation with the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean and The Bahamas.