Cruise Ship You Live on Receives Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

The World, Residences at Sea, which is the largest privately owned residential mega yacht on the planet, received a multi-million dollar renovation.

The World is one of just a few cruise ships that you can buy a cabin and live in. During a recent six-week dry dock in Spain, workers completed over 200 projects on the ship making it better than ever.

The enhancements include not only public and private spaces, but also energy efficiency improvements that include the ability to hook up to shore power.

Private and Public Spaces

Pool Deck & Grill Renovation: This outdoor lounge has been redesigned and acoustically upgraded with new seating, a canopy inspired by nautical sails, and gourmet cooking facilities.

Spa & Wellness Additions: A new Cold Plunge now complements the sauna and steam room, completing the thermal circuit. Treatment rooms now feature heated floors, and salon areas were refreshed.

Golf Facility Upgrades: A newly contoured putting green and state-of-the-art golf simulator with PGA Tour course play will bring championship-level recreation to sea.

Expanded Zodiac Fleet: A new 10-seat Zodiac Pro 850 will enhance exploration of remote coastal and wildlife destinations.

Residence Refurbishments: Approximately 50 private Residences received upgrades ranging from new flooring and cabinetry to completely refreshed kitchens and bathrooms.

Sustainability Enhancements

Newly Engineered Bulbous Bow: Optimized for fuel efficiency at the ship’s operating speed, this new bulbous bow will reduce hull resistance by up to 10% and improving ice navigation.

Silicone Underwater Paint: Eco-friendly coating will reduce drag and deters marine growth.

High-Efficiency HVAC: New chillers and fan coil units will help decrease energy use and boost onboard comfort.

Expanded IT Infrastructure: Upgraded Starlink, IPTV, and Wi-Fi systems now offer faster, more resilient digital connectivity—including shoreside coverage in remote areas.

Jessica Hoppe, President & CEO of The World, gave the following statement:

“From reducing our environmental impact through shore power to elevating Resident life through modernized amenities, this achievement belongs to our entire community.

“Our Residents have once again shown that they are deeply invested in the Ship’s future—and in the future of responsible global travel.”

Even though The World was launched in 2002, the ship only has a fatigue age of 5.6 years, outperforming industry standards.