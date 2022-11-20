Sponsored Links
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean.

Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class.  The ship has many of the same features as sister ship Mardi Gras including BOLT. BOLT is the a roller coaster on the top deck of the vessel that takes riders around the Lido Deck at up to 35 mph. View Cruise Itineraries on Carnival Celebration

The cruise ship also features several unique zones, including 820 Biscayne – a tribute to Miami, where Carnival Cruise Line was born, showcasing styles and flavors of the 305.

On Deck 8, in the same location as La Piazza on sister ship Mardi Gras, 820 Biscayne will feature a similar layout and venues but with influences and design elements that reflect the urban-meets-laid back vibes of Miami, perfect for relaxing and people watching or enjoying fresh sea air and ocean views.

On Sunday evening, Carnival Celebration will be christened at PortMiami by Cassidy Gifford, the daughter of TV personality and longtime Carnival Cruise Line spokeswoman Kathie Lee Gifford.

The cruise ship will then sail a six night cruise to the Caribbean on Monday before starting week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean on November 27.

At 180,000 gross tons, Carnival Celebration is the largest ship in Carnival’s fleet and the second powered by LNG.

Carnival Celebration will sail from the redesigned state-of-the-art Terminal F at PortMiami, the cruise line’s third terminal at the port and its largest in South Florida. The terminal will be among the first to be shore-power ready in 2023.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
