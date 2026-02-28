shore excursions
Cruise NewsCruise Ship Illness Outbreaks Have Dropped 88% This Year Compared to 2025

Cruise Ship Illness Outbreaks Have Dropped 88% This Year Compared to 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Through the first two months of the year, cruise ship illness outbreaks have dropped 88% compared to the first two months of 2025.

cruise ships in port, costa maya mexico

Cruise lines are required to report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) any time 2% or more of passengers/crew members on a ship report having GI illness.

If that number reaches, 3%, it officially becomes an outbreak and is posted on the CDC’s website.

Through the first two months of the year, there has only been one outbreak so far. That was on the January 11, 2026 sailing on Seven Seas Mariner when 21 passengers (3.3%) reported being ill on the voyage.

In the first two months of 2025, there were eight illness outbreaks reported to the CDC by six different cruise lines. They were Sea Cloud Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Holland America Line, Viking, Princess Cruises, and Royal Caribbean.

Of the eight, six of them were from norovirus, one from E. coli and one presumed case of ciguatera.

sushi buffet

There were a total of 23 outbreaks in 2025, with the overwhelming majority of them taking place in the first four months of the year. This was up from 18 outbreaks in 2024. You can see a list of all outbreaks on the CDC’s website.

The CDC gives three main tips on their website to help cruisers have a safe and healthy vacation. They are:

  • Wash hands often
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Get proper rest

All cruise ships that visit a U.S. port are under the Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) jurisdiction. The VSP also conducts two unannounced health inspections each year to every ship that visits or sails from a U.S. port.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Ship Illness Outbreaks Have Dropped 88% This Year Compared to 2025
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Just Overhauled Its ‘Ban List’: Snacks, Drinks, and Smart Glasses
Next article
Celebrity Solstice Out of Dry Dock with New Feel: What’s New and What’s Missing

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2026, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved