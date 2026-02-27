Royal Caribbean Just Overhauled Its ‘Ban List’: Snacks, Drinks, and Smart Glasses

Every cruise line has a page on their website that lists the prohibited items that should not be brought onto a cruise ship. These pages are frequently updated as new technologies or trends pop up.

Royal Caribbean just recently updated their “ban list” or “prohibited items onboard policy” page and organized it into easy-to-find sections.

These sections include topics like drinks, snacks, hair tools, sporting goods, pets, and the recently added smart glasses category.

As a recent addition to the list, smart glasses have been a controversial topic, and the cruise line gave more specific guidance as to where they can be worn. So, it’s not an outright ban, but anyone wearing them where they aren’t supposed to will have them confiscated.

Here is a straightforward breakdown of the current Royal Caribbean rules for 2026.

New for 2026: Smart Glasses

The most obvious addition to the list involves wearable technology. While you can bring Smart Glasses (like Ray-Bans with cameras) onboard, they are strictly prohibited in several areas for privacy reasons.

Royal Caribbean plainly states that you basically can’t wear them “anywhere there is a reasonable expectation of guest and crew privacy”.

Restricted Zones: Casinos, spas, restrooms, locker rooms, medical facilities, security screening locations, back-of-house tour locations, crew areas and youth areas.

Casinos, spas, restrooms, locker rooms, medical facilities, security screening locations, back-of-house tour locations, crew areas and youth areas. Consequences: Use in these areas will lead to the glasses being confiscated by security.

Use in these areas will lead to the glasses being confiscated by security. Side note: If you are bringing your smart glasses for your prescription, the cruise line recommends bringing a second pair of backup glasses to use in the restricted areas.

Beverage and Snack Rules

The rules for drinks are very specific, although under the new snacks category on the page the cruise line advises for cruisers to be “sensible”. After all, the ship is loaded with food, so I never understood bringing the kitchen pantry onto the ship anyhow.

Wine/Champagne: One sealed 750ml bottle per guest of drinking age is permitted. Boxed wine and liquor are prohibited.

One sealed 750ml bottle per guest of drinking age is permitted. Boxed wine and liquor are prohibited. Non-Alcoholic: You may bring up to 12 standard cans or bottles (17 oz or less) of soda, water, or energy drinks per stateroom.

You may bring up to 12 standard cans or bottles (17 oz or less) of soda, water, or energy drinks per stateroom. Snacks: Pre-packaged, sealed snacks are allowed in “sensible” amounts (So don’t bring your entire Costco shopping cart on board). Open containers of food cannot be brought onboard.

Hair Tools

This is a new category that was added to the page, although the items under it are the same as before. The new layout just makes it easier to peruse and find what you’re looking for.

Also, it might seem a bit confusing for this to be on the “ban list” because everything under this section is actually permitted on board. Royal Caribbean is just making it plain and clear, so cruisers know these “hair tools” are allowed.

Under this category the page states that hair curling irons, straighteners, and hair dryers are perfectly fine. There’s also a reminder that hair dryers are in each stateroom, so you don’t need to bring those along.

Sporting Goods

Royal Caribbean added this section to clarify that while you can bring your own gear, you can’t just use it anywhere. They want to make sure your pickleball hobby doesn’t turn into an impromptu hallway match (you know who you are).

What’s allowed: You can bring your own pickleball paddles, ice skates, and other sports equipment to use at the actual onboard courts or to take with you for shore excursions. Not sure why anyone would bring ice skates on a cruise ship but maybe Alysa Liu will inspire some to try it.

You can bring your own pickleball paddles, ice skates, and other sports equipment to use at the actual onboard courts or to take with you for shore excursions. Not sure why anyone would bring ice skates on a cruise ship but maybe Alysa Liu will inspire some to try it. The Restriction: You aren’t allowed to use this equipment in “non-sporting areas” of the ship.

You aren’t allowed to use this equipment in “non-sporting areas” of the ship. Diving Knives: If you’re a scuba diver, you can bring a recreational diving knife, but you can’t keep it in your room. You have to check it in with the security team, and they will let you “check it out” specifically for your dive trips.

Baby Things

This category gets a lot of questions for a family cruise line, so Royal Caribbean tried to make the rules even clearer. Cruising with a little one requires a lot of gear, and the new layout helps parents see exactly what is allowed in the stateroom versus what needs prior approval.

The Essentials: You are allowed to bring strollers, baby bathing basins, and portable cribs/pack n’ plays.

You are allowed to bring strollers, baby bathing basins, and portable cribs/pack n’ plays. The Hallway Rule: The page is very clear that strollers and basins must be stored inside your room. They cannot be left in the hallway because they block the path for both passengers and crew.

The page is very clear that strollers and basins must be stored your room. They cannot be left in the hallway because they block the path for both passengers and crew. Case-by-Case Items: Things like baby bottle cleaners, sanitizers, and warmers are handled on a case-by-case basis. You’ll need to contact the Access team at [email protected] to have them reviewed before you board.

Things like baby bottle cleaners, sanitizers, and warmers are handled on a case-by-case basis. You’ll need to contact the Access team at [email protected] to have them reviewed before you board. The Ban: Baby monitors are explicitly listed as not allowed.

Pets and Service Animals

This section is short and to the point. Unless your animal has a specific job, it’s staying at home. The fact this section was added tells me that people ask about bringing their pets on a regular basis. Who knew?

No Pets: Traditional pets are not allowed onboard no matter how cute they may be.

Traditional pets are not allowed onboard no matter how cute they may be. Service Animals: Only officially recognized service animals are permitted. If you are traveling with one, you’re encouraged to contact the “Accessible Shore Excursions” team to make sure your tours in port can accommodate them.

Toiletry Size and Luggage

Unlike airlines, Royal Caribbean is much more relaxed about your bathroom bag and your suitcase.

Toiletries: There is no “3-ounce rule” here. You can bring full-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and sunblock. The cruise line states that your room already has shampoo, body wash, and hand soap, but I know many are more particular about their skin products.

There is no “3-ounce rule” here. You can bring full-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and sunblock. The cruise line states that your room already has shampoo, body wash, and hand soap, but I know many are more particular about their skin products. Luggage: There aren’t strict size requirements, but the page does mention that if your bag is too big to fit through the standard X-ray machine at the terminal, it will have to be manually checked by security, which can slow down your boarding process.

Destination-Specific Warnings

At the bottom of the page, there are a few warnings that have nothing to do with the ship and everything to do with the countries you are visiting.

Camouflage in Barbados: It is illegal for civilians to wear camouflage clothing in Barbados. It’s a serious rule. Don’t even mess with this one. Violators can face fines or even jail time.

It is illegal for civilians to wear camouflage clothing in Barbados. It’s a serious rule. Don’t even mess with this one. Violators can face fines or even jail time. Vapes in Mexico: Mexico has strictly banned vapes and e-cigarettes. The page warns that you cannot bring these ashore, or you risk legal trouble with Mexican authorities.

Mexico has strictly banned vapes and e-cigarettes. The page warns that you cannot bring these ashore, or you risk legal trouble with Mexican authorities. Ulu Knives in Alaska: If you buy an Ulu knife while in port in Alaska, you can bring it back to the ship, but you have to keep it in your room for the rest of the cruise.

Other Items Not Allowed

Finally, the page wraps it up with a catch-all list of items that remain strictly prohibited, many of which have been on the list for years:

Illegal Drugs: This includes marijuana, even if you have a medical certificate.

This includes marijuana, even if you have a medical certificate. Weapons: Firearms, ammunition, and even realistic replicas are banned.

Firearms, ammunition, and even realistic replicas are banned. Tools: Standard hardware tools like screwdrivers and hammers are not allowed.

Standard hardware tools like screwdrivers and hammers are not allowed. Cybersecurity Gear: This includes items like satellite dishes and routers that could interfere with the ship’s electronics.

Bottom Line

I recommend checking out your cruise line’s prohibited items page before you cruise as these policies do get updated more than you might think. Most of the time it’s pretty obvious why an item might be banned, but with Royal Caribbean’s new layout on their webpage it makes it a lot easier to just peruse the list before you sail.