Cruise Port Hit by Potential Cyber Attack that Also Impacted International Airport

Yesterday morning, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport announced on social media that a web systems outage was impacting both the cruise port and airport in Seattle.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

The post on X stated that the cause of the outage was potentially a cyber attack.

“The Port of Seattle experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack. The Port isolated critical systems and is in the process of working to restore full service and do not have an estimated time for return,” the statement read.

The Port of Seattle, including SEA Airport, is experiencing an internet and web systems outage, which is impacting some systems at the airport. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest information for their flights. pic.twitter.com/GY6fbAHBg8 — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 24, 2024

At the time of the statement progress was being made to restore online systems, but there was no estimated time for return.

SEA Airport encouraged passengers to check-in online before arriving at the airport and to keep checking with their airline for up-to-date information about their flight.

Three cruise ships are scheduled to depart from Seattle today. These ships include Majestic Princess, Norwegian Encore, and Holland America’s Westerdam.

At the time of the writing of this article the Port of Seattle website is still offline for many users trying to access the site.

The impacts of the alleged cyber attack seem to be carrying into the weekend but no recent updates have been made by the Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport account on X.

For travelers scheduled to fly out of Seattle on Sunday the account last posted this statement:

“If you are traveling Sunday, please check with your airline for travel information, use airline apps to get your boarding pass and bag tags online, and allow extra time to get to SEA and to your gate.“

If cruise lines face major problems during this outage they will attempt to contact guests about any delays or changes.