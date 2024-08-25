Cruise Port Hit by Potential Cyber Attack that Also Impacted International Airport

Cruise NewsCruise Port Hit by Potential Cyber Attack that Also Impacted International Airport

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Cruise News

Yesterday morning, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport announced on social media that a web systems outage was impacting both the cruise port and airport in Seattle.

Seattle cruise port with Princess and Holland America ships
Carnival Corp ships from Princess and Holland America in Port of Seattle. Photo 283097410 | Carnival Seattle © Iandewarphotography | Dreamstime.com

The post on X stated that the cause of the outage was potentially a cyber attack.

The Port of Seattle experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack. The Port isolated critical systems and is in the process of working to restore full service and do not have an estimated time for return,” the statement read.

At the time of the statement progress was being made to restore online systems, but there was no estimated time for return. 

SEA Airport encouraged passengers to check-in online before arriving at the airport and to keep checking with their airline for up-to-date information about their flight.

Three cruise ships are scheduled to depart from Seattle today.  These ships include Majestic Princess, Norwegian Encore, and Holland America’s Westerdam.

At the time of the writing of this article the Port of Seattle website is still offline for many users trying to access the site.

The impacts of the alleged cyber attack seem to be carrying into the weekend but no recent updates have been made by the Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport account on X.

For travelers scheduled to fly out of Seattle on Sunday the account last posted this statement:

If you are traveling Sunday, please check with your airline for travel information, use airline apps to get your boarding pass and bag tags online, and allow extra time to get to SEA and to your gate.

If cruise lines face major problems during this outage they will attempt to contact guests about any delays or changes.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
