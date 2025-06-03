A previous Carnival passenger wants the cruise line to “cruise on” instead of rescuing stranded boaters at sea.

In a Facebook video this morning, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, responded to the comment, which referenced piracy fears, and explained they have “a commitment to rescue those in peril on the sea.”

John Heald addressed the woman’s concerns, which stemmed from two issues: reports of the Cunard Queen Anne taking precautions against potential pirate threats and Carnival’s established practice of rescuing individuals in distress at sea.

“Cruise On” or Rescue? Carnival Responds to Pirate Concerns

The woman’s message to Heald raised a few points: she mentioned hearing about Cunard’s Queen Anne telling passengers to take precautions like turning off lights and closing curtains because of a “heightened risk of pirates.”

Then, she brought up Carnival’s practice of rescuing people from small boats, asking, “What if they had been pirates or terrorists? Carnival will put all their passengers at risk. Cruise on and let the Coast Guard deal with these people.”

Heald admitted, “I had to stop myself from saying that we are all doomed that people think like this.”

Clearly bothered by the idea, he first explained the Queen Anne situation. That ship reportedly gave those instructions during its first voyage in May 2024 while sailing through areas like the Gulf of Aden, where piracy has been a concern.

Heald noted these are usually standard security steps taken to be safe in risky areas.

Why Carnival Rescues People at Sea

However, Heald quickly shifted the conversation to Carnival’s core policy on rescues. “We have a commitment to rescue those in peril on the sea,” he firmly stated.

It’s important to understand that this isn’t just Carnival’s policy; it’s a fundamental obligation for all ships worldwide. International maritime law, notably the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention, states that shipmasters must proceed with all speed to the assistance of persons in distress at sea, if informed of their need for assistance.

It doesn’t matter the vessel’s flag or nationality of those in distress. The ship must make an attempt to help the stranded boaters.

Duty in Action: A Recent Carnival Rescue

Carnival’s commitment to rescue was clearly shown just last week. Carnival Splendor changed its course to help four people and three dogs stranded on a broken-down boat in the South Pacific.

After getting a distress call from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, the ship quickly headed to the location. Five hours later, the crew successfully brought everyone, including their beloved pets, safely on board.

The rescued individuals immediately received food, water, and medical care, proving that helping those in danger at sea is a top priority.

Addressing Security Concerns

Heald expressed doubt that other cruise ships would simply “cruise on by” –as the woman suggested– and leave people in danger, stressing that Carnival will always fulfill its duty to help those in distress.

While Heald couldn’t go into detail about specific security measures, he was clear that Carnival has strict, practiced procedures in place. He assured that anyone rescued “never has free roam of the ship” and that all necessary steps are taken to keep both the rescued individuals and everyone else on board safe.

Heald wrapped up by directly challenging the idea of leaving people to their fate at sea.

“To say that we should cruise on by and not rescue these people in peril on the sea… I think that is… a pretty terrible thing to say,” he said, clearly hoping the woman would think differently.