Celebrity Cruises Announces 2026 President’s Cruise

Celebrity Cruises has announced that their 2026 President’s Cruise will take place on Celebrity Xcel from September 13-21, 2026.

The President’s Cruise will welcome Captain’s Club members on an eight-day cruise in the Mediterranean and is promising to be a cruise like no other.

The cruise will offer an exciting array of to-be-announced shore excursions, special events, and unique experiences only available on the 2026 President’s Cruise.

It will start in Athens and visit Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Ephesus and Malta before ending in Barcelona.

However before sailing, the festivities began with the first-ever President’s Cruise City Stay experience in London. Loyalty guests enjoyed private tours of the city, including Kensington Palace, and were welcomed to the first ever President’s Cruise Gala Dinner at the Museum of Natural History.

The exciting night, which included entertainment from West End star Cedric Neal, kicked off the incredible week ahead.

Guests will enjoy nonstop entertainment on the cruise that range from a surprise performance by West End star Shoshana Bean, to celebrating the best of Belgium with a sweet Chocolate Wonderland pop-up in the Grand Plaza.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Our annual President’s Cruise is my favorite sailing of the year as we dedicate a full itinerary to celebrating and spending time with our Captain’s Club members. The entire Celebrity team love hearing guests’ stories and experiences, and the feedback we receive while onboard is instrumental in shaping the future Celebrity Cruises’ guest experience.”

Celebrity Xcel is the next new cruise ship from Celebrity Cruises and the vessel will debut in November 2025.